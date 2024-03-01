Project to Understand High-Impact Research Department in Family and Community Medicine

The following is a summary of “Key Informants Perspectives on Creating a High Impact Research Department in Family and Community Medicine: A Qualitative Project,” published in the February 2024 issue of Primary Care by Gayapersad, et al.

Primary care is pivotal for the health system and overall population well-being, yet primary care research still needs to be developed in many academic departments due to inadequate research investments. Establishing impactful primary care research programs is vital to propel the field forward and ensure a resilient primary care system for the future. For a study, researchers sought to explore the perspectives of key stakeholders on the necessary structures, functions, and processes to establish a high-impact research program within an academic primary care department.

The descriptive qualitative project engaged key stakeholders from various primary care research programs. Participants included international leaders in primary care research, researchers and staff from an academic primary care department, university leaders, and departmental executive leadership team members. Semi-structured interviews and focus groups were conducted, recorded, transcribed, and analyzed using thematic analysis. A socio-ecological framework examined micro, meso, and macro influences.

At the micro level, personal drive emerged as crucial despite funding limitations and a need for formal mentorship. At the meso level, an organizational structure that facilitated collaboration and fostered a sense of belonging was deemed essential. Research leaders underscored the importance of establishing a research faculty development pipeline grounded in equity, diversity, inclusion, indigeneity, and accessibility principles alongside focused thematic areas. At the macro level, a supportive culture and policies advocating for funding and primary care research were associated with impactful programs.

The alignment and synergy of factors at micro, meso, and macro levels were found to shape establishing a high-impact research department in primary care. Developing researchers through structured mentorship and fostering a departmental culture conducive to primary care research are critical for enabling impactful research in primary care.

