The following is a summary of “Rate of prophylactic anti-Xa achievement and impact on venous thromboembolism following oncologic hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery: A prospective cohort study,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Surgery by Verhoeff, et al.

Hepato-pancreatico-biliary (HPB) patients face a dual risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE) and bleeding. For a study, researchers sought to assess the impact of anti-Xa levels on VTE and bleeding in HPB patients and identify factors associated with subprophylactic anti-Xa levels.

A prospective cohort study was conducted involving adult patients who underwent HPB surgery. The patients were categorized based on their anti-Xa levels as subprophylactic (<0.2 IU/mL), prophylactic (0.2–0.5 IU/mL), or supraprophylactic (>0.5 IU/mL). The primary outcome assessed the occurrence of bleeding and VTE complications, while the secondary outcomes examined factors associated with subprophylactic anti-Xa levels.

A total of 157 patients were included in the study, with 68 (43.6%) achieving prophylactic anti-Xa levels and 89 (56.7%) having subprophylactic levels. The subprophylactic group had a higher incidence of VTE than the prophylactic group (6.9% vs. 0%; P = 0.028), although there were no significant differences in bleeding complications (14.6% vs. 5.9%; P = 0.081). Factors associated with subprophylactic anti-Xa levels included the female sex (odds ratio [OR] 2.90, P = 0.008) and Caprini score (OR 1.30, P = 0.035). Enoxaparin was protective against subprophylaxis compared to tinzaparin (OR 0.43, P = 0.029).

A significant proportion of HPB patients have subprophylactic anti-Xa levels, which increases their risk of developing VTE. Enoxaparin may be a preferable choice for prophylaxis in these patients; however, further studies were needed to evaluate and optimize the prophylactic strategies in the population.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00783-8/fulltext