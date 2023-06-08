The following is a summary of “Venous Thromboembolism Prophylaxis in Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patients Hospitalized With a Central Line,” published in the May 2023 issue of Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Hamant, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the impact of adopting a venous thromboembolism (VTE) protocol on the rates of medical VTE prophylaxis and the incidence of VTE in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who had a central venous catheter (CVC).

A VTE prophylaxis protocol for patients with IBD was implemented in March 2018. The study included patients hospitalized with an IBD flare and central venous access from March 2013 to March 2020. Data on patient demographics, rates of Doppler ultrasound (US), and rates of VTE were collected retrospectively using International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-10 codes, Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes, and chart review. An IBD flare was determined based on the physician’s global assessment. The groups were compared using independent-sample t-tests and chi-squared tests.

A total of 313 hospitalizations involving 187 patients met the inclusion criteria of IBD and central venous access. The use of VTE prophylaxis increased significantly from 5.24% (n = 12) before the intervention to 63.10% (n = 53) after the intervention [chi-square (1, N = 313) = 125.0192, P < 0.001]. The rate of Doppler US also increased from 9.17% (n = 21) before the intervention to 17.86% (n = 15) after the intervention [chi-square (1, N = 313) = 4.5562, P < 0.05]. The diagnosis of VTE increased from 0.87% (n = 2) before the intervention to 7.14% (n = 6) after the intervention [chi-square (1, N = 313) = 9.6992, P < 0.01]. There were no significant differences in the demographic characteristics between the pre-and post-intervention periods.

Adopting a VTE protocol resulted in a significant increase in the rates of Doppler US and VTE prophylaxis utilization in patients with IBD and CVC. The diagnosis of VTE also increased, possibly due to improved detection and increased awareness of VTE risk after implementing the protocol.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Fulltext/2023/05000/Venous_Thromboembolism_Prophylaxis_in_Pediatric.10.aspx