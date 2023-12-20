Prospective Cohort Study: Cardio-Cerebrovascular Outcomes in MODY, Type 1 Diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes

The following is a summary of “Cardio-cerebrovascular Outcomes in MODY, Type 1 Diabetes, and Type 2 Diabetes: A Prospective Cohort Study,” published in the November 2023 issue of Endocrinology by Wu, et al.

Cardio-cerebrovascular events pose severe complications in individuals with diabetes. For a study, researchers sought to compare the incident risk of cardio-cerebrovascular events among individuals with maturity-onset diabetes of the young (MODY), type 1 diabetes, and type 2 diabetes.

Diagnoses of type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and MODY were established through whole exome sequencing. The primary endpoint was the occurrence of the first major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE), encompassing acute myocardial infarction, heart failure, stroke, unstable angina pectoris, and cardio-cerebrovascular-related mortality. Cox proportional hazard models were employed, and adjustments were made to calculate hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for the incident risk of MACE in type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, MODY, and MODY subgroups compared with individuals without diabetes (control group).

Among 26,198 participants with diabetes from the UK Biobank, type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and MODY constituted 2.7%, 68.1%, and 11.4%, respectively. Over a median follow-up of 13 years, the control group experienced 1028 MACEs, while patients with type 1 diabetes (HR 2.15, 95% CI 1.69-2.74, P < .05), type 2 diabetes (HR 7.02, 95% CI 6.56-7.51, P < .05), and MODY (HR 5.79, 95% CI 5.26-6.37, P < .05) reported 70, 5020, and 717 events, respectively. The highest hazard of MACE was observed in the HNF1B-MODY subgroup among MODY patients (HR 11.00, 95% CI 5.47-22.00, P = 1.5 × 10-11).

Genetically diagnosed MODY was more prevalent than clinical diagnosis in the UK Biobank. The risk of incident cardio-cerebrovascular events in MODY falls between that of type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/11/2970/7137408?redirectedFrom=fulltext