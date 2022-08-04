For a study, researchers sought to compare the National Cancer Database’s data on prostate cancer treatment and its characteristics among Hispanic Americans from different places of origin.

A retrospective study of 54,947 adult Hispanic Americans with prostate cancer diagnosed between 2004 and 2015 was done. Mexicans (N=7,844; 14.3%), South/Central Americans (N=4,010; 7.3%), Puerto Ricans (N=2,938; 5.4%), Cubans (N=2,549; 4.6%), Dominicans (N=1,535; 2.8%), and Hispanics of Unknown Origin (N=36,269; 65.7%) made up most of the Hispanic population. Using chi-square and Kruskal-Wallis tests for categorical and continuous data, it was possible to compare characteristics among the different subgroups of Hispanic Americans.

In general, Mexicans had the worse disease at presentation than any other Hispanic American group, including the highest median PSA (7.8 ng/mL), the most common T3/T4 stage (6.7%), the M1 stage (8.9%), and high-grade Gleason scores (24.0%). Cubans were least likely to have surgical procedures and most likely to take hormone therapy and radiation therapy. Cubans fared worse than Mexicans in terms of overall survival (hazards ratio [HR] = 1.30, 95% CI [1.16-1.44]), while Puerto Ricans fared similarly (HR = 1.08 [0.95-1.19]), Dominicans fared better (HR = 0.63 [0.0.53-0.75]), South/Central Americans fared similarly (HR = 0.75, [0.66-0.84], and not specified fared worse (HR = 0.84 [0.79-0.91]).

Prostate cancer traits, treatment preferences, and survival rates vary among Hispanic Americans from various places of origin. The prostate cancer presentation features of Mexicans were the least favorable. Cubans were most likely to get hormone and/or radiation as first-line therapy while simultaneously having the lowest overall survival rates. The data showed that the Hispanic American population is significantly heterogeneous.

Reference: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00256-4/fulltext