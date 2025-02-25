Prostatic Calcification Assessed by CT and Its Impact on Urinary Symptoms

Photo Credit: jamesbenet

The following is a summary of “Diagnosis and clinical significance of prostate calcification using computed tomography,” published in the February 2025 issue of Scientific Reports by Kim et al.

Prostatic calcification is common, but its clinical impact is unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the location, size, and clinical significance of prostatic calcification using computed tomography (CT).

They analyzed data from 5,492 patients who underwent CT between January 2010 and December 2020, including 4,805 after exclusions. They collected age, medical history, laboratory findings, and IPSS. They used linear regression to identify International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) predictors.

The results showed that of 4,805 patients, 1,525 had no calcification, 285 had calcification with HU <100, and 2,995 had HU ≥100. Patients with calcification were older, and those with HU ≥100 had higher IPSS scores. Calcifications were most common in the central zone (79.3%), followed by periurethral (48.6%) and transitional zones (42.0%), with few in the peripheral zone (0.9%). Age and calcification were significant predictors of urinary symptoms.

Investigators found that CT accurately assessed the location, size, and number of prostate calcifications. Prostate calcification increased with age and was linked to worsened urinary symptoms.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-025-88320-w