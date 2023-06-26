The following is a summary of the “Prosthetic choice in mitral valve replacement for severe chronic ischemic mitral regurgitation: Long-term follow-up,” published in the February 2023 issue of Thoracic and cardiovascular surgery by Bernard et al.

Although current guidelines do not consider mitral valve disease’s etiology when recommending a prosthesis, these factors typically drive the decision. They aimed to evaluate mitral valve replacement’s short- and long-term results in patients with biological and mechanical prostheses for severe ischemic mitral regurgitation. They performed 424 mitral valve replacements for severe ischemic mitral regurgitation between 2000 and 2016, with 188 (44%) patients receiving a biological prosthesis and 236 (56%) receiving a mechanical prosthesis.

Groups were compared using a propensity score match (n = 126 in each) and inverse probability of treatment weighting. In-hospital mortality and other cardiovascular adverse events were short-term outcomes. Mortality and readmission rates due to cardiovascular disease, stroke, or serious bleeding were measured as long-term outcomes.

Both propensity scores matched, and the inverse probability of treatment-weighted cohorts showed similar rates of in-hospital mortality and early postoperative adverse events. While long-term survival was similar at 5 and 9 years for both groups, patients who received a mechanical prosthesis were more likely to require hospital readmission due to cardiovascular causes such as stroke and non-neurological bleeding in propensity score matching and inverse probability of treatment weighting analyses (all P values .004).

Placement of a mechanical prosthesis was associated with an increased risk of readmission for cardiovascular events (hazard ratio, 1.65; 95% CI, 1.17-2.32; P =.004) among matched patients, but prosthesis type had no independent effect on all-cause mortality. Replacement of the mitral valve in patients with severe ischemic mitral regurgitation does not affect long-term survival, regardless of the type of prosthesis used. Mechanical prostheses have been linked to an increased risk of neurologic events and severe bleeding.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022522321001938