SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Protective factors, management and prognosis of mixed chimerism after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for severe aplastic anemia in children.

Apr 07, 2025

Experts: Jian Liu,Yumiao Mai,Zhaohe Jing,Linchao Zhao,Hongyun Niu,Simin Qiu,Pengpeng Dong

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Jian Liu

    Department of Pediatrics, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, Henan, China. fccliuj@zzu.edu.cn.

    Yumiao Mai

    Department of Pediatrics, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, Henan, China.

    Zhaohe Jing

    Department of Pediatrics, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, Henan, China.

    Linchao Zhao

    Department of Pediatrics, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, Henan, China.

    Hongyun Niu

    Department of Pediatrics, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, Henan, China.

    Simin Qiu

    Department of Pediatrics, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, Henan, China.

    Pengpeng Dong

    Department of Pediatrics, The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Zhengzhou, Henan, China.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement