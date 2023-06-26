The following is a summary of “CAMKK2 is upregulated in primary human osteoarthritis and its inhibition protects against chondrocyte apoptosis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Osteoarthritis and Cartilage by Dilley et al.

The goal was to learn more about how CAMKK2 (calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase kinase 2) contributes to human osteoarthritis.

From the relatively healthy (intact) and damaged areas of human femoral heads that were gathered from patients having total hip arthroplasty for primary osteoarthritis (OA), paired osteochondral plugs and articular chondrocytes were separated. For histology, immunohistochemistry, or gene expression studies, femoral plug cartilage was frozen. Flow cytometry assessed the apoptosis of chondrocytes in the presence or absence of CAMKK2 inhibition. Using lentivirus- and siRNA-mediated methods to overexpress and knockdown CAMKK2 in articular chondrocytes, respectively, immunoblotting was used to determine the impact on pro-apoptotic and cartilage catabolic pathways.

Compared to paired healthy intact samples, articular chondrocytes from human OA cartilage had higher amounts of CAMKK2 mRNA and protein. This increase was accompanied by higher levels of the catabolic enzyme matrix metalloproteinase 13 (MMP-13) and lower levels of the anabolic enzymes aggrecan and type II collagen (COL2A1). Apoptosis was increased in OA chondrocytes but was reduced after CAMKK2 was pharmacologically inhibited. When CAMKK2, but not its kinase-defective mutant, was overexpressed, levels of MMP13, pSTAT3, and the pro-apoptotic marker BAX increased, but inhibition of the kinase lowered the levels of these proteins.

In human OA cartilage, CAMKK2 is upregulated and is linked to increased pro-apoptotic and catabolic protein levels. The levels of apoptosis and catabolic proteins in chondrocytes were reduced when CAMKK2 was inhibited or knocked down, whereas they increased when overexpressed. Human OA may be prevented or lessened by targeting CAMKK2.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1063458423006969