Proteomic profiling of extracellular vesicles derived from human serum for the discovery of biomarkers in Avascular necrosis.

Avascular necrosis (AVN) is a medical condition characterized by the destruction of bone tissue due to a diminished blood supply. When the rate of tissue destruction surpasses the rate of regeneration, effective treatment becomes challenging, leading to escalating pain, arthritis, and bone fragility as the disease advances. A timely diagnosis is imperative to prevent and initiate proactive treatment for osteonecrosis. We explored the potential of differentially expressed proteins in serum-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biomarkers for AVN of the femoral head in humans. We analyzed the genetic material contained in serum-derived exosomes from patients for early diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis of avascular necrosis.

EVs were isolated from the serum of both patients with AVN and a control group of healthy individuals. Proteomic analyses were conducted to compare the expression patterns of these proteins by proteomic analysis using LC-MS/MS.

Our results show that the levels of IGHV3-23, FN1, VWF, FGB, PRG4, FCGBP, and ZSWIM9 were upregulated in the EVs of patients with AVN compared with those of healthy controls. ELISA results showed that VWF and PRG4 were significantly upregulated in the patients with AVN.

These findings suggest that these EV proteins could serve as promising biomarkers for the early detection and diagnosis of AVN. Early diagnosis is paramount for effective treatment, and the identification of new osteonecrosis biomarkers is essential to facilitate swift diagnosis and proactive intervention. Our study provides novel insights into the identification of AVN-related biomarkers that can enhance clinical management and treatment outcomes.

