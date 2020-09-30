TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Regular use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) is associated with an increased risk for type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in Gut.

Jinqiu Yuan, Ph.D., from Sun Yat-Sen University in Shenzhen, China, and colleagues conducted a prospective analysis of 204,689 participants free of diabetes in the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS), NHS II, and Health Professionals Follow-up Study to examine the regular use of PPIs and the risk for type 2 diabetes.

During 2,127,471 person-years of follow-up, the researchers documented 10,105 incident cases of diabetes. Compared with nonusers, regular PPI users had an increased risk for diabetes (hazard ratio, 1.24; 95 percent confidence interval, 1.17 to 1.31). There was an increase in diabetes risk with increasing duration of PPI use. Compared with nonusers, participants who used PPIs for zero to two years and more than two years had fully adjusted hazard ratios of 1.05 (95 percent confidence interval, 0.93 to 1.19) and 1.26 (95 percent confidence interval, 1.18 to 1.35), respectively.

“Owing to its wide usage, the overall number of diabetes cases associated with PPI use could be considerable. Given the potential risk of diabetes and other adverse effects such as enteric infections, clinicians should carefully balance the benefits and harms in prescribing PPIs, particularly for long-term continuous use,” the authors write. “For patients who have to receive long-term PPI treatment, screening for abnormal blood glucose and type 2 diabetes is recommended.”

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2020 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

