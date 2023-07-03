The following is a summary of “Pilot study of single-dose psilocybin for serotonin reuptake inhibitor-resistant body dysmorphic disorder” published in the May 2023 issue of Psychiatric Research by Schneier, et al.

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is a frequently severe condition in which individuals are preoccupied with erroneous perceptions of their appearance as flawed or repulsive. Only serotonin reuptake inhibitors and cognitive-behavioral therapy are effective in randomized controlled trials. Psilocybin is a psychedelic substance with accumulating evidence of its safety and efficacy in treating depression. The pilot study aimed to assess the feasibility, acceptability, safety, and efficacy of psilocybin treatment for adults with BDD.

In the open-label study, a single oral dose of psilocybin 25 mg was administered to 12 adults (8 women, 4 men) with moderate-to-severe non-delusional BDD who had not responded to at least one serotonin reuptake inhibitor trial. There were no control subjects. Psychological support was offered before, during, and after the dosage session. The primary efficacy outcome measure was the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Scale Modified for BDD (BDD-YBOCS) score after 12 weeks of dosing. All participants completed dosing and all subsequent evaluations.

Scores on the BDD-YBOCS decreased substantially over 12 weeks of follow-up (P< .001) with a large effect size (partial eta squared = 0.54), and significant changes from baseline were present at week 1 and persisted through week 12. The secondary efficacy measures of BDD symptoms, belief conviction, negative affect, and disability also improved significantly, and there were no severe adverse events. Based on a ≥30% decrease in BDD-YBOCS at week 12, seven participants (58%) were deemed responders. This study provides preliminary support for the use of psilocybin as a treatment for BDD, necessitating further controlled research.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022395623001504