Psoriasis and Gut Microbiota Trends and Mechanisms Analysis

The following is a summary of “Mapping the global research landscape on psoriasis and the gut microbiota: visualization and bibliometric analysis,” published in the April 2025 issue of Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology by Zou et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to perform a systematic bibliometric investigation of the literature on the role of gut microbiota in psoriasis, aiming to understand the current state and development trends.

They searched the Web of Science Core Collection database for literature indexed from 2004 to October 15, 2024. Bibliometric analysis was performed using Bibliometrix, CiteSpace (version 6.3.R1), R 4.2.2 with the Bibliometrix package, Scimago Graphica 1.0.45, and VOSviewer (version 1.6.20.0) to visualize publication types, years, authors, countries, institutions, journal sources, references, and keywords.

The results showed that psoriasis and gut microbiota research developed in 2 phases: slow growth (2004–2014) and rapid development (2014–2024). Lidia Rudnicka was the most active and influential author. The United States had the highest number of citations per article. The International Journal of Molecular Sciences published the most articles, while the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, British Journal of Dermatology, and Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology each had over 1,000 citations. Keyword and co-citation analyses revealed evolving research hotspots. Early studies focused on the link between gut microbiota and comorbid inflammatory diseases, while recent studies explored mechanisms such as disrupted gut barrier function, altered short-chain fatty acid metabolism, impaired regulatory T-cell function, and excessive Th17 cell activation, showing how gut dysbiosis worsens systemic inflammation and skin lesions in psoriasis.

Investigators concluded that the field of psoriasis and gut microbiota research developed rapidly, with uneven distribution, and emphasized the need for stronger international collaboration to explore the mechanisms and potential applications of gut microbiota in psoriasis diagnosis and treatment.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/cellular-and-infection-microbiology/articles/10.3389/fcimb.2025.1531355/full