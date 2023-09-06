Psoriasis and Stress: Exploring the Association through the Prism of Inflammation and HPA Axis

The following is a summary of “Stress and psoriasis: Exploring the link through the prism of hypothalamo-pituitary-adrenal axis and inflammation,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Psychosomatic Research by Rajasekharan et al.

Psoriasis is a chronic immune-mediated inflammatory disease that primarily affects the epidermis. Chronic stress diminishes the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which may induce pro-inflammatory conditions. To better understand the relationship between stress and psoriasis, the researchers measured the blood levels of HPA hormones and interleukin-17 (IL-17), as well as the effects of stress and emotional distress. This cross-sectional study included 45 patients with psoriasis and 45 apparently healthy volunteers matched for age and gender (n = 45).

In both groups, IL-17, cortisol, and adrenocorticotrophic hormone (ACTH) levels were measured. The Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) was used to evaluate the severity of the disease. Stress levels and emotional distress were evaluated using the Presumptive Stressful Life Events scale [PSLE], the Perceived Stress scale [PSS], and the Daily Hassles and Uplifts Scale [DHUS]. Compared to controls, psoriasis patients had higher levels of IL-17 and ACTH and lower levels of cortisol. Stress scores (PSS, PSLE, and DHUS) were significantly higher in patients than in controls.

There was a significant positive correlation between IL-17, ACTH, and stress scores and a significant negative correlation between IL-17, ACTH, and cortisol levels. In addition, they demonstrated a significant positive correlation with the PASI, whereas cortisol levels demonstrated a significant negative correlation. Patients with psoriasis who scored highly for ACTH, IL-17, and stress had reduced cortisol levels, indicating a dysregulated HPA axis and a pro-inflammatory state. This may result in a worsening of psoriatic flares, which requires further prospective research.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022399923002076