SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Psoriasis Biologics Safe in Patients With Cancer

May 21, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Battista T, et al. Biological therapy for psoriasis in cancer patients: An 8-year retrospective real-life study. J Clin Med. 2024;13(7):1940. doi:10.3390/jcm13071940

  • Section of Dermatology
    Department of Clinical Medicine & Surgery
    University of Naples Federico II

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement