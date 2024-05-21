Psoriasis Biologics Safe in Patients With Cancer

Newer medications for psoriasis have favorable efficacy and safety, but clinicians may still have concerns over using these drugs in patients with cancer. To address these concerns, researchers conducted a retrospective observational study of patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis and cancer. Teresa Battista, MD, and coinvestigators included 20 adult patients with cancer who received treatment at a dermatology clinic from 2016 to 2024. Fifteen patients were diagnosed with cancer before initiating biologic treatment, and four were diagnosed during treatment. The most common neoplasms were breast carcinoma, prostate carcinoma, thyroid carcinoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. All patients had improvements in their psoriasis following biologic therapy initiation. One patient experienced cancer progression, but there were no other severe AEs and no biologic-associated AEs. Researchers concluded that biologic therapy could be both effective and safe for managing psoriasis in patients with a history of cancer or recent neoplasm diagnoses; however, further research is necessary to validate their findings.

Author Teresa Sellinger