Psychological experience and coping strategies of pregnant women with acute pancreatitis: a qualitative descriptive study.

To clarify the psychological experience and coping strategies in patients with acute pancreatitis in pregnancy (APIP) and propose interventional measures to improve pregnancy outcomes in these women. With an increasing trend of pregnant women in advanced ages and multiparous women, the incidence of APIP has significantly increased. Pregnancy accompanied by concurrent pancreatitis may subject these women to notable psychological stress, which is a factor that has been infrequently reported in previous studies.

APIP patients were interviewed from December 2020 to June 2021. Data were collected through semi-structured interviews based on an outline, including six questions. The interviews were recorded and analyzed using qualitative content analysis until data saturation was reached.

Ten APIP patients were interviewed and four themes were identified, including excessive psychological burden, uncomfortable experience, urgent requirement for adequate medical resources, and importance of social support.

Patients with APIP suffer from significant psychological stress due to their medical conditions and management. They desired adequate medical resources and social support. The local health department, hospital administrators, and medical staff should understand the psychological requirements and provide adequate healthcare and education that are easily accessible to these APIP patients. In addition, family support should also be encouraged to promote APIP patients’ recovery.



