The following is a summary of “Hierarchical Modeling of Psychosocial, Parental, and Environmental Factors for Susceptibility to Tobacco Product Use in 9–10-Year-Old Children,” published in the February 2023 issue of the Adolescent Health by Dai et al.

Adolescent tobacco usage has been linked to cognitive decline and other adverse health effects. There is a window of opportunity to avoid youth tobacco use by identifying susceptibility in early adolescence before initiation. Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development research data were used, which recruited children aged 9 to 10 in 21 different cities across the United States between 2016 and 2018. To investigate the relationships between never-tobacco users’ (n = 10,449) sociodemographic characteristics, psychosocial influences, parental substance use, immediate social contacts, and perceived neighborhood safety, researchers used nested hierarchical models that separated the two sexes.

According to one study, 16.6% of never-smoking-before-youth describe being vulnerable to nicotine and other substances found in tobacco. Tobacco use risk was lower among women (compared to men, adjusted odds ratio [AOR] [95% CI = 0.80 [0.70-0.91]), those with attentive parents (AOR [95% CI] = 0.76 [0.66-0.87]), and those in a supportive classroom setting (AOR [95% CI] = 0.95 [0.93-0.98]). High scores on the negative urgency, lack of premeditation, lack of perseverance, sensation seeking, and positive urgency-impulsive behavior scale were also associated with parental education level (high school, AOR [95% CI] = 1.52 [1.02-2.28]; bachelor’s degree, AOR [95% CI] = 1.53 [1.03-2.28]; or postgraduate degree, AOR [95% CI] = 1.54 [1.03-2.3] vs. less than high school), and youth substance ever use (AOR [95% CI] = 2.24 [1.95–2.58]), internalizing problems (AOR [95% CI] = 1.03 [1–1.06]), and high scores on negative urgency, lack of premeditation, lack of perseverance, sensation seeking, and positive urgency-impulsive behavior scale were associated with increased susceptibility to tobacco use.

Using a stratified analysis, researchers discovered that parents who felt their children were safe in their area had a lower risk of smoking than those who did not (AOR [95% CI] = 0.89 [0.81-0.99] vs. (AOR [95% CI] = 1.01 [0.9-1.13]). Females were less likely to be vulnerable to tobacco use if the school climate was positive, while males did not experience the same effect. Young children’s vulnerability to nicotine is influenced by their parent’s habits, living conditions, and psychological and social circumstances. Family and school-based tobacco prevention programs should explore integrating these elements into primary school curricula to reduce youth tobacco susceptibility and later initiation.

