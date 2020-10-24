Childhood cancer survivors are more susceptible to many adverse outcomes, including sexual dysfunction. The study aims at understanding the risk factors for sexual life among female adults who were childhood cancer survivors. This study also understands the association between the dysfunction and quality of their lives.

936 female subjects with childhood cancer and 122 non-cancer subjects were taken for the study. SFQ and medical outcome survey forms were given to the subjects. The output was compared using a linear model to score the parameters. Those who had less than 10th percentile of the scores of controls were identified as individuals with dysfunction. The researcher also conducted logistic regression to understand the association between dysfunction, and survivor characteristics and quality of life.

19.9% of the subjects had sexual dysfunction. Those with germ cell tumors (OR – 8.82), renal tumor (OR – 4.49), and leukemia (OR-3.09) were at greater risk. Those at higher age (45-54), underwent pelvis surgery, and have depression have a higher risk of sexual dysfunction. Hormone replacement therapy also aids in the risk factor. Those with dysfunction scored less than 40 on the mental and physical health test scale. Only 2.9% of those with dysfunction are receiving an intervention.

Sexual dysfunction is common among females who are childhood cancer survivors. However, only a few receive intervention for the same.

Ref: https://www.jsm.jsexmed.org/article/S1743-6095(20)30679-2/fulltext