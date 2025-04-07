Psychosocial Impact of Psoriasis on Social Interactions

Photo Credit: Helivideo

The following is a summary of “’Ugh…how do you catch that?” – A qualitative study of the impact of psoriasis on social interactions,” published in the April 2025 issue of Clinical and Experimental Dermatology by Moschogianis et al.

Psoriasis associated with significant psychological disability, as the visibility of skin lesions commonly led to patient experiences of stigmatization and public rejection.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore individuals’ experiences with the extent, type, and management of psoriasis-related social interactions and the long-term impact on social functioning.

They performed qualitative, semi-structured interviews with 24 individuals (n=24) to gather insights into the views and experiences with psoriasis. Data were analyzed using inductive thematic analysis to identify recurring themes and patterns.

The results showed that analysis identified 4 key themes: (1) varied experiences of psoriasis-related interactions, (2) threat to self-identity, (3) efforts to maintain social connections, and (4) missed opportunities for positive interactions. Psoriasis influenced social interactions, with individuals perceiving even supportive remarks as unwanted reminders of the condition. Social behaviors were driven by the need to avoid attention, preserve identity, and protect relationships. Periods of social withdrawal led to a weakened sense of self and reduced confidence in communication.

Investigators concluded that living with psoriasis presented unique social challenges, even with clinical control, potentially benefiting from psychological therapies like Acceptance and Commitment Therapy and social skills training to address damage to self-perception and communication confidence.

Source: academic.oup.com/ced/advance-article/doi/10.1093/ced/llaf146/8104764