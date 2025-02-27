Pulmonary Hypertension and Outcomes in Infants With Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

Photo Credit: tangwitthayaphum

The following is a summary of “Characteristics associated with death or tracheostomy in infants with bronchopulmonary dysplasia following predominant non-invasive respiratory support,” published in the February 2025 issue of Journal of Perinatology by Morris et al.

Bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) is a chronic lung disease affecting premature infants, particularly those requiring supplemental oxygen or prolonged oxygen therapy. The underdeveloped alveoli in these infants lacks sufficient maturity to function effectively, increasing the risk of respiratory complications.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify factors linked to death or tracheostomy (D/T) in preterm infants with BPD managed primarily with non-invasive support before 36 weeks postmenstrual age (PMA).

They conducted a retrospective cohort study at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia on 134 infants from 2010 to 2017. They assessed clinical characteristics as predictor variables for D/T, analyzing those with P < 0.10 in bivariable logistic regression using multivariable models.

The results showed that 21 infants (16%) had D/T. Pulmonary vasodilator use and pulmonary hypertension (PH) on echocardiogram at 36 weeks PMA were linked to D/T in bivariable analyses, with vasodilator use remaining significant in multivariable models.

Investigators found a strong association between PH and D/T, highlighting the need for early PH identification in high-risk infants with BPD.

Source:nature.com/articles/s41372-025-02234-z