Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy for Pain and Medication Reduction

The following is a summary of “Evaluating Noninvasive Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy for Joint and Soft Tissue Pain Management: A Prospective, Multi-center, Randomized Clinical Trial,” published in the February 2025 issue of Pain and Therapy by Hackel et al.

Strategies to minimize pharmacologic pain management are essential, and pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy offers a non-invasive alternative by modulating nitric oxide signaling to enhance healing.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine whether PEMF therapy reduced pain and pharmacologic use compared to standard-of-care (SOC) treatment for joint and soft tissue pain.

They enrolled 120 individuals with joint or soft tissue pain across 5 orthopedic clinics. The PEMF group self-administered daily therapy using a commercial device, while the SOC group followed clinician-prescribed treatment. Pain levels, pharmacologic use, and adverse events were recorded daily for 14 days. After 14 days, the SOC group had the option to switch to PEMF therapy for an additional 16 days. An independent clinical research organization oversaw the study, which hypothesized that PEMF would be more effective than SOC for pain management.

The results showed that PEMF therapy provided greater pain relief than SOC treatment. Complete data was available for 91 individuals, with 48 in the PEMF group and 43 in the SOC group. The least squares mean pain score decreased by −1.8 (36%) in the PEMF group, significantly exceeding the −0.46 (10%) reduction in the SOC group (P < 0.0001). Pharmacologic use declined from 40% to 18% (55% reduction) in the PEMF group, while the SOC group showed a decrease from 40% to 35% (12% reduction). In the crossover subgroup, switching from SOC to PEMF led to an additional 18% pain reduction and a 63% decrease in pharmacologic use.

Investigators concluded that PEMF was significantly more effective than SOC in managing pain and reducing medication use, suggesting its consideration as a non-invasive, nonpharmacologic approach for joint and soft tissue pain management.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40122-025-00711-z