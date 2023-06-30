The following is a summary of “Persistence of Immunogenicity of a Purified Inactivated Zika Virus Vaccine Candidate in Healthy Adults: 2 Years of Follow-up Compared With Natural Infection,” published in the 1 June 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Acosta, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to provide an update on the persistence of immune response to Takeda’s prophylactic purified formalin-inactivated whole Zika virus vaccine candidate (TAK-426) over a period of 2 years, and compare it with the immune response observed after natural Zika virus infection.

A randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-selection phase 1 trial was conducted in adults aged 18 to 49 years at nine centers across the United States and Puerto Rico from November 13, 2017, to November 24, 2020. The primary objectives of the trial were to assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of TAK-426 administered in two doses, 28 days apart, at three increasing doses in both flavivirus (FV)-naive and FV-primed adults. They sought to focus on the safety profile and persistence of immunity up to 2 years after primary vaccination with the highest dose of TAK-426 (10 μg). Additionally, they compared the neutralizing antibody responses elicited by TAK-426 with those observed after natural Zika virus infection.

The 10 μg dose of TAK-426 demonstrated an acceptable safety profile in both FV-naive and FV-primed adults for up to 24 months after the second dose. Seropositivity for neutralizing antibodies was 100% at 1 year and remained high at 93.8% and 76.2% at 2 years in the FV-naive and FV-primed groups, respectively. The magnitude and kinetics of the immune response generated by TAK-426 were comparable to those observed following natural Zika virus infection.

The findings supported the continued clinical development of TAK-426 as a Zika virus vaccine for both FV-naive and FV-primed populations. The persistence of immune response and the similarity of neutralizing antibody levels to natural infection suggest the potential of TAK-426 to provide long-term protection against Zika virus.

