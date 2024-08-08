Pus Filled Area Over the Left Abdomen







Click on the image to enlarge

Patient Case

A 50-year-old man presented to the ER with pain, swelling, and a pus-filled area on his left abdomen. He reported that the symptoms began after a small prick a month earlier, followed by local vacuum cupping therapy using a buffalo horn. His condition progressively worsened, leading him to seek further treatment. Upon admission, he was started on antibiotics, and a contrast-enhanced CT scan was performed the next day to assess the extent of the abscess. The abscess was drained on the second day, and the patient was moved to the ICU for observation and postoperative care. On the third day, his blood pressure dropped, necessitating the initiation of noradrenaline. By the fourth day, the patient showed symptomatic improvement.

What do you think?