The latest installment of the #PWChat series centered around healthcare professionals’ thoughts on the reopening of America during/from the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Q1: From the HCP’s perspective, what do you feel are the strengths and weaknesses of the federal plan to reopen America?#PWChat pic.twitter.com/U53K1TdZQJ — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) May 14, 2020

This is a pandemic with a novel virus as you are aware. Guidance can change as we learn more so making changes is not the issue. It’s the careful communication that is required. It’s having trusted sources explain the changes to the American people. — TerryAdirimMD (@TerryAdirimMD) May 14, 2020

A1: Strengths: We have lots of manpower overall. We have technology that other countries don’t have.

Weaknesses: Testing is poor. Vaccine not avail. No coordinated plan to reopen; states can do whatever they want. Science and medicine is being overruled by politics #PWChat — Deepak Sudheendra,MD, RPVI, FSIR (@Dr_Sudi) May 14, 2020

I think they’re the most comprehensive and structured. Yet, they are guidelines. Different regions are at very different places in this pandemic and need to be adapted accordingly. #PWchat — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

I completely agree with him. When we reopen, there will be a second wave. We need to minimize that. Throwing the doors wide open would be a disaster. It needs to be done slowly and carefully analyzed. #PWchat — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

I agree w/him. This has to be done responsibly & in a smart way. I think much of society thinks that Fauci & others WANT to keep the country closed when that’s not the case. He does not want more people to die but he doesn’t want us to be rash either.#pwchat — Deepak Sudheendra,MD, RPVI, FSIR (@Dr_Sudi) May 14, 2020

Dr. Rutherford, in Kentucky, Direct Primary Care doctor & addiction specialist #PWchat I agree with @RandPaul Having worked for Dr. Fauci, I respect him & agree that reopening in some places might not be wise…in other areas, it will be more harmful to remain closed — Molly Rutherford, MD (@UnbridledMd) May 14, 2020

A2: Many Americans feel like the goal has changed. We were told we need to flatten the curve…not prevent infection or eradicate this virus. Other countries are demonstrating that a more nuanced response, focused on vulnerable protecting vulnerable people, can work. #pwchat — Molly Rutherford, MD (@UnbridledMd) May 14, 2020

Sweden and Japan took a different approach. As some states re-open, we will learn whether a “second wave” will threaten to overwhelm the system. If not, that’s great news & reason to be optimistic…watch Florida — Molly Rutherford, MD (@UnbridledMd) May 14, 2020

Thanks! So, what’s going on with Sweden now? I heard the numbers were going up? #PWchat — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

They’ve essentially traded less economic impact for more virus spread#PWChathttps://t.co/AwpFZAskAU — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) May 14, 2020

Yes, we need to weigh the risks vs. benefits in our decisions. Is anyone tracking those numbers (deaths related to quarantine)? #PWchat — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020





Q2: Aside from testing and a vaccine for #coronavirus, what else is the country in dire need of before reopening? Is the country capable of meeting the requirements necessary to open up safely, even if all Americans follow the guidelines?#PWChat pic.twitter.com/d38JU5Aln7 — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) May 14, 2020

A2 – PPE and various supply chains are impacted – #PWChat — David Epstein, MS, MD, FAAP (@MVP_Pediatric) May 14, 2020

…and enough PPE. We need to have contact tracing to minimize the next wave. #PWchat

2/ — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

Indeed! For example, what is the meaning of antibody testing? Some say the numbers are low (those that show antibodies) because of the quality of the tests? How long do antibodies last? Why do some people stay + for long periods? A lot of unanswered questions. #PWchat — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020





A2: 1. An adequate #PPE supply. We shouldn’t have to wear the same masks for > 1 day let alone 1 week.

2. More than ever need to start telling people to get #flu vaccine in fall.

3. Need doctors to be able to practice nationally w/#Telemedicine.

#PWchat — Deepak Sudheendra,MD, RPVI, FSIR (@Dr_Sudi) May 14, 2020

We are scrambling for things that we never thought would he in short supply…gloves, gowns, floqswabs, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper…crazy. I only had an emergency supply of N95 masks that I hadn’t used in 5 years…then, couldn’t get any on my own…all donated. #PWChat — David Epstein, MS, MD, FAAP (@MVP_Pediatric) May 14, 2020

A great resource for those in need of #PPE to be donated. They deliver quickly and are working hard to make sure everyone has what they need. #PWchat https://t.co/4R1e88mDL9 — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020





I think our country can reopen safely. Our country comes together in times of crisis. War & natural disasters are something that everyone understands & unites for. A pandemic is something that many don’t understand and herein lies a big problem. #PWchat — Deepak Sudheendra,MD, RPVI, FSIR (@Dr_Sudi) May 14, 2020

Q3: What role should state-by-state differences in the number of #COVID19 cases & deaths play in how the states reopen? If your governor reduces public safety restrictions/gives the OK to reopen, will you work quickly to open to full capacity? #PWChat pic.twitter.com/IbG1YEYut7 — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) May 14, 2020

A3. I think each state needs to decide based on what the numbers show in their own states. NYC should not be treated the same as Alaska. And no, reopening should be done slowly and gradually. #PWchat https://t.co/gYT1ONO2NT — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

A3: We never closed & my pts were very grateful. KY has a low prevalence of COVID-19 & 1/3 of workforce out & kids out of school (not good in our state for many reasons) I can’t reconcile my low risk kids missing school for 41 cases, zero deaths in a county of 67k #pwchat https://t.co/IS9ULJnrLH — Molly Rutherford, MD (@UnbridledMd) May 14, 2020





Agree! We still need social distancing after we reopen until a vaccine is available for everyone. And each state cannot open at the same rate. #PWchat — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

Agree. I think traveling from NYC and NJ should have been restricted when our numbers started climbing. Some experts think many of the cases in the US are spread from NYC. #PWchat https://t.co/JNwDrNlsXf — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020





Q4: What are the biggest challenges physicians and other HCPs will face as practices reopen? What advice do you have to help overcome these challenges?#PWChat pic.twitter.com/O0FS2WzxOJ — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) May 14, 2020

If I had my own business, I think I would do a gradual opening over several wks to see how things are going overall in my community/state. Would cont #SocialDistanacing. Would follow what’s going on in #hospitals in my community as they serve as a gauge.

#PWChat @PennMedicine — Deepak Sudheendra,MD, RPVI, FSIR (@Dr_Sudi) May 14, 2020

A5. I think many of us who stayed open have incorporating more telemedicine into our practice and I think this is a good idea to implement as we gradually reopen. At least, this helps keep the waiting room less crowded. #PWchat — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

A4: More pts will prefer #Telemedicine. There will be pts afraid to come in for procedures so volumes may not go back to normal quicly. No one wants to talk about financial impact on docs but I fear for the $ hit many private docs have taken. Will some practices fold?

#PWChat — Deepak Sudheendra,MD, RPVI, FSIR (@Dr_Sudi) May 14, 2020

A4: reorganizing workflows to minimize contact will be a necessary challenge.. ie no wait rooms, Physical barriers, telemed component, use of more PPE. We need to learn from eachother and see what works and is cost-effective — , , (@DoctorWilkey) May 14, 2020





Huge concern. I’m hearing today from our @FAUMedSchool emergency medicine faculty that they are seeing many more non-COVID patients. That’s reassuring I think. — TerryAdirimMD (@TerryAdirimMD) May 14, 2020

Very good point! I’m seeing so many patients who need treatment for anxiety now. #PWchat https://t.co/krLjWjYzhN — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

Q5: How do you foresee getting your practice back to full capacity? Will you see half as many patients, spread out appointments, have reduced hours/days?#PWChat pic.twitter.com/2oLILBYao8 — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) May 14, 2020





A5. I've been pretty busy. One thing, I'm doing more telemedicine but still see some pts in the office. I try 2 treat COVID patients by telemedicine 2 reduce risk 2 my more vulnerable pts. However, I often bring them in but keep them separated from other pts & my staff. #PWchat https://t.co/WmeBApVZ3i — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

A5: My practice prior to #COVID19 had 6 mos waitlist for new pts & now its longer. Now I will be doing more #Telemedicine since many travel to Philly to see me & this will reduce cost of flying/etc. Will also try to do more cases in a day to improve backlog. #PWChat — Deepak Sudheendra,MD, RPVI, FSIR (@Dr_Sudi) May 14, 2020

Agree! Some patients want to come in for in person visits. When we explain we want to protect them from other patients that may have COVID but we’ll bring them in if indicated, they understand. #PWchat — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

A5: As a Direct Primary Care #DPC physician, we were able to quickly adapt and offer telemedicine. We are back to seeing more people in person now, wearing masks, etc. We have a “waiting room” but no one waits. https://t.co/JUault6ze0 — Molly Rutherford, MD (@UnbridledMd) May 14, 2020

A5: With telemed, we can get to full capacity. Without, not possible. For in-person, can buffer w telemed appts, no front desk check- in, call from parking lot, take pt straight to room, serious cleaning. — , , (@DoctorWilkey) May 14, 2020





Q6: What do you think will be the impact/future consequences of decreased prophylactic & other missed appointments over the past couple months, and will you prioritize these patients once your practice is reopened? What will scheduling look like then? #PWChat pic.twitter.com/Su6f4Okyqj — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) May 14, 2020

A6. I think we’ll see many people with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, that are not well controlled. I expect my schedule to get out of control as well. #PWchar https://t.co/gjT5iwUmmn — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

A6: There will be pts who are just fine & then there will be cases where there are detrimental effects of missed appts. We will have to be prepared to give some bad news but hopefully this will be a minority of cases. #pwchat https://t.co/jWtJNS05RC — Deepak Sudheendra,MD, RPVI, FSIR (@Dr_Sudi) May 14, 2020

A6: Consequences will be significant if we don’t prioritize screening and immunization. We have a list and getting creative to play catch-up. Mail kits for colon screening, nurse visits for vaccines, parking lot vaccines. I’m game for anything creative and safe to get it done — , , (@DoctorWilkey) May 14, 2020





Q7: What role has telemedicine played in your practice since stay-at-home orders were put in place? Do you expect to continue using it in some capacity once the US is fully reopened?#PWChat pic.twitter.com/CjLsEihq7A — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) May 14, 2020

A7. I’ve been doing more telemedicine in my practice and expect to keep doing more in the future. #PWchat https://t.co/dnjBHOWNFv — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020

I think I will see most patients in person but will offer some follow ups virtually. #PWchat — Linda Girgis, MD (@DrLindaMD) May 14, 2020