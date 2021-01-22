The latest installment of the #PWChat series centered around the #ThisIsOurShot campaign, a grassroots movement to elevate the voice of healthcare heroes to build vaccine trust for a COVID-free world, and the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Welcome to the latest #PWChat, on the #ThisIsOurShot campaign & the #COVID-19 Vaccine, with co-hosts & @AlexMMTri & @DrLindaMD. Our plan is to go until 7:30pm EST, officially, but let’s keep the convo going well after! pic.twitter.com/YMV4b21VRu — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) January 21, 2021

Alex M. McDonald, MD, CAQSM, FAAFP (@AlexMMTri) is co-founder of the #ThisIsOurShot campaign, a family & sports med physician, husband, dad, & former pro triathlete.#PWChat — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) January 21, 2021

T1 Does the 23,000 include patient advocates as well as clinicians and researchers?#PWchat #ThisIsOurShot — Matthew Loxton (@mloxton) January 21, 2021

To make a public health message persuasive, stories from someone who is most like you are important. That’s why #HCPs amplifying this message of #learntovaccinate to our colleagues is essential. I’ve written more on this here: https://t.co/gnz1EnAU0i #ThisIsOurShot #PWChat — ACCME (@AccreditedCME) January 21, 2021

Death is also pretty good at causing infertility. So there’s that#PWchat #ThisIsOurShot — Matthew Loxton (@mloxton) January 21, 2021

The unfortunate choice of the name “Operation Warp Speed” was a disservice. It didn’t convey the years of work spent developing the processes used and the tens of thousands of people tested, carefully followed & analyzed for months to assure the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. — Robert Tuchler MD (@NY_Tuck) January 22, 2021

Ooh ooh! Also, don’t be worried that the Covid vaccine happened too fast! Be upset that other health care problems aren’t being resolved fast enough!!! It’s amazing what good people, collaboration, prioritization and whole lotta 💰💰💰can do!!! — Lalita Abhyankar MD, MHS (@L_Abhyankar) January 21, 2021

The “Warp Speed” program name was unfortunate, and may have encouraged suspicions about haste and shortcuts.#PWchat #ThisIsOurShot — Matthew Loxton (@mloxton) January 21, 2021

I agree. I think many people believe that it happened so fast that safety measures were skipped. That did not happen. #PWchat #ThisIsOurShot — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) January 21, 2021

Q3. How can we effectively debunk these myths and point patients in the direction of accurate, understandable medical information? #PWchat #ThisIsOurShot pic.twitter.com/1WhyleeVdY — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) January 21, 2021

Do you have any specific resources you direct patients to regarding COVID?#PWchat #ThisIsOurShot — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) January 21, 2021

I personally direct people to the CDC site which I’ve found has good patient-centered material. #HCPs can visit https://t.co/qmWZOL1ewW for balanced, evidence-based information, including how to communicate effectively with people who are hesitant. #ThisIsOurShot #PWChat — ACCME (@AccreditedCME) January 22, 2021

A3. 👍🏻 Just as with #flushot hesitancy, taking the time to listen to each individual’s concerns & addressing questions can be helpful. That individual connection is sometimes what wins ❤️ #PWChat #ThisIsOurShot — Chang Na MD MPH (@cna006) January 21, 2021

Sometimes I find it helpful to ask people to show me the source of their information. Usually when they can’t find a credible source for the info, it stops them in their tracks. #ThisIsOurShot — Jay-Sheree Allen Akambase, MD (@drjaysheree) January 21, 2021

I think an additional hurdle is that once we got past 300k dead, some people simply could not process that scale and it was easier to just disregard the whole thing than come to terms with such high death toll#PWchat #ThisIsOurShot — Matthew Loxton (@mloxton) January 21, 2021

That’s the approach I used when I was still practicing and would advise the HPV vaccine for my adolescent patients or children of my adult patients. I would always say “my daughter got her first shot the day after her 12th birthday” — Dr. Kelly Shanahan (@stage4kelly) January 22, 2021

Q4. As physicians/healthcare workers, how can you best explain the safety and efficacy of the #COVIDvaccine in your practices? On social media? #PWchat #ThisIsOurShot pic.twitter.com/W36QzChUoK — Physician’s Weekly (@physicianswkly) January 21, 2021

A4. I’m here to learn! Different messages for different individuals. For some, it’s really resonated that this is the right thing to do. For others, they want to do it to protect their families. ❤️ #PWChat #ThisIsOurShot — Chang Na MD MPH (@cna006) January 22, 2021

The best doctor I have had would talk to me as if I was her peer and send me peer reviewed medical references. By contrast, my OB/GYN here refused to send me info I needed, would not engage. But her office called me incessantly. That was disrespectful, a waste of resources. — Jessica Pin (@MediClit) January 22, 2021

A4: on social media, I try to share my thoughts along with the actual patient FAQ from the organization to validate my source. Thankful for @MySMFM and @acog to putting out patient friendly resources! #PWchat — Siri Holton, MD (@SiriMarieMD) January 22, 2021

A5 Consistent messaging & leading by example, & normalizing this a public act of service to your community. Also showing others my covid vaccine photos & sharing my experience #PWchat #ThisIsOurShot. https://t.co/iVkaKW6Y4C — Alex M. McDonald, MD CAQSM FAAFP (@AlexMMTri) January 21, 2021

Yes!! Leading by example is the most powerful statement we can make! Checkout all the amazing selfies/vaxies w #ThisIsOurShot as the tag. It’s inspiring!! 🙂 #PWChat — Alex M. McDonald, MD CAQSM FAAFP (@AlexMMTri) January 22, 2021

Q5. With all the #COVIDvaccine myths circulating the Internet, do you think herd immunity is achievable? Why or why not? #PWchat #ThisIsOurShot pic.twitter.com/XI9uQn5vbK — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) January 22, 2021

Perhaps it's from working with HCPs for 20+ years, but it blows my mind that it's not above 85%.#PWChat #ThisIsOurShot — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) January 22, 2021

You know who can change that? @KFF has GREAT research here. Healthcare workers are the #1 most trusted massager & #ThisIsOurShot seeks to amplify and and elevate these voices! #PWChathttps://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/report/kff-covid-19-vaccine-monitor-december-2020/ pic.twitter.com/4So8rqp4Zm — Alex M. McDonald, MD CAQSM FAAFP (@AlexMMTri) January 22, 2021

A5: Agreed! #YesWeCan but it will take time. We need to continue to build trust with our communities and continue to share information transparently as we learn it. I’m hopeful the new administration will help with this! #PWchat — Siri Holton, MD (@SiriMarieMD) January 22, 2021

A5 I would defer to my colleagues w expertise in virology & immunology, but I think the vaccine is really the way out of this pandemic due to relatively short natural immunity. Hence the name #ThisIsOurShot b/c it IS literally and figuratively #PWchat https://t.co/BPRWxlfmqA — Alex M. McDonald, MD CAQSM FAAFP (@AlexMMTri) January 22, 2021

A5. Yes, I believe it is achievable and I think most people will do the right thing. I believe it's the only way we'll get back to normal and people will realize that, esp. as spring approaches. #PWchat #ThisIsOurShot https://t.co/NBMYublhJC — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) January 22, 2021

Q6. Why do you think some people believe #COVIDvaccine misinformation more than information shared by experts? #PWchat #ThisIsOurShot pic.twitter.com/ZVCv7B4IJ1 — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) January 22, 2021

Once the myths sink in, it is hard to convince people otherwise.#PWchat #ThisIsOurShot — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) January 22, 2021

Being dismissive or confronting with facts alone doesn't work. You have to present a counter-example, share your experience, and point to the better outcome for all. #ThisIsOurShot #PWChat #LearnToVaccinate — ACCME (@AccreditedCME) January 22, 2021

A6 2/2 Additionally, we know cognitive dissonance bias us to believe info which further reinforces our world view & personal experience. So people may believe what others in their social media circle share. #PWchat #ThisIsOurShot — Alex M. McDonald, MD CAQSM FAAFP (@AlexMMTri) January 22, 2021

And the people in their social media circles are often friends and family who they believe have their best interests at heart. It's easier to believe someone close to you than experts you don't know. #PWchat #ThisIsOurShot — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) January 22, 2021

I believe it is more primitive than that. It is the fear of the unknown. That fear triggers anxiety and it is much simpler to not face that anxiety of the unknown (the vax) and just avoid it. MDs/scientists need to walk people through that anxiety. — CLH (@clloydh) January 22, 2021

Q7. What are some bright spots you’ve seen in the rollout of the #COVIDvaccine? What opportunities can you imagine to improve the rollout? #PWChat #ThisIsOurShot pic.twitter.com/AVRqpZe9TE — Physician's Weekly (@physicianswkly) January 22, 2021

So true. Healthcare workers are so united in our fight against COVID. #PWchat #ThisIsOurShot — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) January 22, 2021

A7. So many people are trying to register to get the vaccine. While the roll out was somewhat chaotic, people are ready to get it. #Pwchat #ThisIsOurShot https://t.co/ytdU7J5Ie6 — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) January 22, 2021

A7 The roll out has been bumpy, I think the fact its here is a bright spot and knowing there is light at the end of the tunnel. Seems like better coordination b/t National, State and local health officials & systems is needed #PWchat #ThisIsOurShot https://t.co/ooxFwQd4Ur — Alex M. McDonald, MD CAQSM FAAFP (@AlexMMTri) January 22, 2021

