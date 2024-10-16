SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: Addressing Protein & Energy Intake in Patients With CKD

Oct 16, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Carballo-Casla A, et al. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(8):e2426577.

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Photo Credit: Google Scholar

Carla Maria Avesani, PhD

Senior Researcher
Associate Professor of Nutrition
Division of Renal Medicine
Department of Clinical Science, Intervention and Technology
Karolinska Institutet

Carla Maria Avesani, PhD, indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has received research grants from AstraZeneca and Baxter Nutrition and has served as an advisor to Fresenius Kabi.

Photo Credit: University of Miami Health System

Yelena Drexler, MD, MS

Nephrologist
Assistant Professor of Medicine
Katz Family Division of Nephrology and Hypertension
Miller School of Medicine
University of Miami

Yelena Drexler, MD, MS, indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she is a stockholder in Bristol Myers Squibb and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement