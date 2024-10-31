SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: Best Practices for Infection Prevention in ECMO

Oct 31, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Marcus JE, et al. Nosocomial infections in adults receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation: A review for infectious diseases clinicians. Clin Infect Dis. 2024;79(2):412-419.

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Major Joseph Marcus, MD

    Photo Credit: Uniformed Services University

    Assistant Professor of Medicine
    Infectious Diseases Staff Physician
    Medical Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship Program
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Uniformed Services University

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement