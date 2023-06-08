Despite the availability of effective treatments for CU, many therapeutic outcomes focus primarily on reducing the number of hives, the intensity of itching, and improving the overall QOL. These treatments, however, often overlook extracutaneous manifestations, or symptoms that occur outside the skin, and the potential effects on a patient’s well-being. Tt might be beneficial to incorporate a routine check for GI symptoms as part of the management for individuals diagnosed with CU. In the same vein, evaluating B 12 levels could be considered an integral part of managing patients with longstanding CU. If deficiencies are found, it would be sensible to investigate potential underlying causes that could contribute to vitamin B 12 deficiency. For instance, chronic infections, the use of certain medications or underlying medical conditions, could all be contributing factors. Furthermore, inadequate B 12 supplementation following certain surgeries (such as gastric or small bowel resections, or bariatric surgery), or dietary restrictions, especially in vegan diets, should also be considered. Identifying these contributing factors can help address vitamin B 12 deficiency and potentially improve the overall management of CU.

What would you like future research to focus on? In light of the observed association between B 12 deficiency and CU, it becomes increasingly important to conduct systematic future research to elucidate whether there is a causal relationship between these two conditions. Such studies would serve to clarify the sequence of events: whether B 12 deficiency precedes the development of CU or vice versa, or if they indeed arise concurrently. Understanding this temporal relationship could be key in determining the true nature of their association, providing crucial insights into the pathogenesis of CU. Future research should aim to assess the clinical efficacy of B 12 replacement therapy in treating CU symptoms, possibly by comparing symptom relief in groups of patients receiving standard CU treatment alone versus those receiving B 12 supplementation. These studies might consider long-term effects on the severity and frequency of CU episodes, the incidence of extracutaneous manifestations, and the overall QOL of patients.