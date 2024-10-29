SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: Emphasizing Transmission & Prevention Key to Reduce HCV Reinfection in MSM With HIV

Oct 29, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Fierer DS, et al. Hepatitis C virus reinfection among men who have sex with men with HIV in New York City. Clin Infect Dis. Published online July 18, 2024. doi:10.1093/cid/ciae297

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Photo Credit: Case Western Reserve University

Christine Horvat Davey, PhD, BSPS, RN

Assistant Professor
Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing
Case Western Reserve University

Christine Horvat Davey, PhD, BSPS, RN, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial relationships to declare.

Photo Credit: Dr. Torgersen

Jessie Torgersen, MD, MHS, MSCE

Director of the Center for Viral Hepatitis
Assistant Professor of Medicine (Infectious Diseases)
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Perelman School of Medicine
University of Pennsylvania

Jessie Torgersen, MD, MHS, MSCE, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial relationships to declare.

Photo Credit: Northwestern University

Pablo Penaloza-MacMaster, PhD

Associate Professor
Department of Microbiology-Immunology
Northwestern University

Pablo Penaloza-MacMaster, PhD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has been a consultant for Thyreos Vaccines.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement