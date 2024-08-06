SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: First-of-its-Kind Risk Assessment Model Predicts VTE in Patients With Lymphomas

Aug 06, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Ma S, et al. Thrombosis risk prediction in lymphoma patients: A multi-institutional, retrospective model development and validation study. Am J Hematol. 2024;99(7):1230-1239. doi:10.1002/ajh.27335

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Photo Credit: Dr. Ma

Shengling Ma, MD, PhD

Section of Hematology-Oncology Baylor College of Medicine Houston, Texas Dr. Ma indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial interests to disclose.

Photo Credit: Dr. Li

Ang Li, MD, MS

Section of Hematology-Oncology Baylor College of Medicine Houston, Texas Dr. Ma indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement