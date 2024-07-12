SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: Flexibility With PrEP Highly Important for Gay, Bisexual and Queer Men

Jul 12, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Daroya E, et al. Navigating patterns of oral PrEP use: A qualitative longitudinal study of gay, bisexual, and queer men’s dynamic practices of pausing, on-demand, and stopping PrEP in Canada. SSM Qual Res Health. Published online May 9, 2024. doi:10.1016/j.ssmqr.2024.100446

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Daniel Grace, PhD

    Photo Credit: The University of Toronto

    Associate Professor, Dalla Lana School of Public Health
    University of Toronto
    Canada Research Chair in Sexual and Gender Minority Health

     

    Daniel Grace, PhD, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement