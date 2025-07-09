SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: How Pediatricians Can Safely Prescribe Opioids for Acute Pain

Jul 08, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Hadland SE, et al. Pediatrics. 2024;154 (5):e2024068752. doi:10.1542/peds.2024-068752

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Sharon Wrona, DNP

    Photo Credit: Nationwide Children’s Hospital

    Administrative Director
    Comprehensive Pain and Palliative Care Services
    Nationwide Children’s Hospital

     

    Sharon Wrona, DNP, has indicated to Physician’s Weekly that she has no financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement