Q&A: How Pediatricians Can Safely Prescribe Opioids for Acute Pain

Sharon Wrona, DNP, discusses novel guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics on outpatient opioid prescribing in children with acute pain.

Treating children and adolescents with opioids can be appropriate, according to the first clinical practice guideline from the American Academy of Pediatrics on safely prescribing opioids for acute pain in outpatient settings.

“With opioid-related overdose deaths reaching unprecedented levels in recent years, patients, families, clinicians, and health systems have been concerned about when and how best to prescribe opioids,” researchers wrote in Pediatrics. “Recognizing the need for clear guidance on best approaches to treating pain and prescribing opioids, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) developed this practice guideline to provide an overview of the safety, efficacy, effectiveness, and potential risks (including for unintentional ingestion, diversion, misuse, overdose, and addiction) of opioids for acute pain management.”

Key Action Statements

Based on their systematic review of randomized controlled trials described in an accompanying technical report, high-quality observational studies, and best practices from other high-quality clinical guidelines and position statements from other professional societies and government agencies, the researchers developed key action statements to guide pediatricians and other pediatric clinicians:

Do NOT prescribe opioids as monotherapy for children and adolescents with acute pain. Treat acute pain using a multimodal approach that includes the appropriate use of non-pharmacologic therapies, non-opioid medications, and, when needed, opioids.

When prescribing opioids for acute pain, provide immediate-release opioid formulations, starting with the lowest age- and weight-appropriate doses, and providing an initial supply of 5 days or fewer unless the pain is related to trauma or surgery and expected to last longer than 5 days.

Do NOT prescribe codeine or tramadol when treating acute pain in patients younger than 12 years; when treating acute pain in adolescents 12 to 18 years of age who have obesity, obstructive sleep apnea, or severe lung disease; when treating postsurgical pain after tonsillectomy or adenoidectomy in patients younger than 18 years; or when treating acute pain in patients of any age who are breastfeeding.

Use caution when prescribing opioids for acute pain to patients who are taking sedating medications, such as benzodiazepines.

When prescribing opioids, give naloxone and counsel patients and families on the signs of opioid overdose and on how to respond to an overdose. Educate caregivers about safe storage and the need to observe medications as they are administered to patients directly. Educate caregivers about safe disposal of unused medications, and help them develop a plan for safe disposal at your practice.

When treating acute, worsened pain in patients with preexisting chronic pain, prescribe opioids when indicated. Determine an appropriate treatment plan in partnership with other opioid-prescribing clinicians involved in the patient’s care as well as with specialists in chronic pain, palliative care, and other opioid stewardship programs.

Equitable Pain Management for All Patients

Physician’s Weekly (PW) spoke with Sharon Wrona, DNP, who was not involved in the study, about the potential impact of the new guideline on treating acute pain in young patients.

PW: Why was it necessary to issue this guideline?

Sharon Wrona, DNP: Many current pain management guidelines are geared towards adults or are misinterpreted, leading to fear of prescribing opioids for pain when they are appropriate. This guideline’s well-written examples, terms, and definitions can help pediatric providers use appropriate language when they talk to patients and caregivers when developing individualized pain treatment plans. The concurrent use of non-pharmacologic and non-opioid medications for acute pain can lessen the need for opioid use when treating acute pain.

At Nationwide Children’s Hospital, we have done extensive work with opioid safety and stewardship. Our culture around how we treat acute pain in children began to change with a stewardship project in 2015, and that shift mirrors many of the recommendations in this guideline. Since that year, we have decreased overall doses for home-going opioid prescriptions per month by more than 80%.

This significant decrease in overall doses prescribed is due to the use of multimodal treatment options for acute pain and a better understanding from patients and caregivers about the average home opioid need for treating pain related to various types of surgical procedures. We also identified that educating patients and caregivers on how to use these therapies and medications is imperative. As described in the guideline, spoken and written instructions must be easily understandable regardless of education level, language, and culture.

What are the key takeaways for pediatricians?

The takeaways from the new guideline mirror what is considered best pain management practices by experts in pediatric pain management across the world. This includes multimodal pain management modalities used to treat all types of pain. Treatment modalities should include both non-pharmacologic and pharmacologic treatment options (non-opioid and opioids as needed). First-line medications should include those with the least risk potential to the patient and should be appropriate for the pain episode.

Realistic goals and expectations should be discussed when pain management medications are initiated. An individualized care plan for each child regardless of age, gender, race, disabilities, or other disparities is essential. Every patient’s individualized treatment plan should include risk screening of the individual patient, education to the patient, caregiver, or both regarding each of the therapy’s benefits, potential risks (including risk for addiction if an opioid is prescribed), safe storage instructions, monitoring of medication effects, and how to safely dispose of unused medications when no longer need.

How common is it for pediatricians to prescribe outpatient opioids?

In my current area of practice, many pediatricians are not prescribing opioids for acute pain unless they have either consulted with a specialist or the child has already been seen by a specialist who has recommended an opioid as part of an individualized pain treatment plan. Unfortunately, not every pediatrician can consult with a specialist, so guidelines are essential to developing an appropriate treatment plan for a child with acute pain.

How could the guideline impact pediatric pain management?

This guideline is necessary to help encourage using an opioid when needed for a child’s acute pain instead of denying the medication due to concern by the provider, caregiver, or child. The guideline discusses how risks can be minimized with education, identified with appropriate screening, and monitored during the treatment plan. Safety nets can be set up for children or caregivers who might be at higher risk for opioid misuse.

What unanswered questions remain for you?

There currently are not, to my knowledge, any great reliable and validated tools to screen children and adolescents for potential opioid misuse. I would highly suggest researching and developing a screening tool or a list of consistently used screening questions for potential opioid misuse. The questions would be followed by examples of what to do when you identify a patient who might be at higher risk. This would help set up safety nets but still allow for excellent pain management during acute pain episodes.

I would encourage states, insurance companies, and pharmacies that have opioid prescribing rules to review this clinical practice guideline. The guideline can help them adjust their rules to ensure they are aligned with it. Aligning policies with this guideline will help break down barriers to prescribing medications for individualized pain management plans. We need to ensure that non-pharmacologic treatment options are also covered and that limits on the number of visits and non-opioid medications are not set.