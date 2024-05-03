Q&A: Improving Gastroenterology Care in Vulnerable and Underserved Populations

Photo Credit: LightFieldStudios

Improving gastrointestinal care needs to be inclusive of all patient populations, underserved and vulnerable patients could still face barriers.

Improving gastrointestinal (GI) care needs to be inclusive of all patient populations. Unfortunately, underserved and vulnerable patients in need of this specialty care still face barriers to receiving the services they need. This can lead to lower screening rates and limited treatment of advanced GI issues.

Shreya Patel, MD, MPH, and colleagues developed a commentary addressing the challenges that vulnerable and underserved patients face regarding GI care and propose countermeasures that can be incorporated into standard practice protocol. Given the complexity of this issue and the individual needs of various patient populations, Dr. Patel and colleagues identified multiple concerns and provided potential solutions while acknowledging that a great deal of work still needs to be done (Table).

Physician’s Weekly (PW)spoke with Dr. Patel about the issues covered in the commentary published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

PW: Why did you feel this topic needed exploration?

Dr. Patel: Patients who are vulnerable or underserved often have difficulty accessing basic healthcare services or primary care. Traditionally, there has been less focus within specialty care, specifically gastroenterology, on the unique needs and strategies that can be used to provide high-level care to these patients.

What are the most important findings from your study?

One of the main goals of this article is to help gastroenterologists better understand the barriers to care that vulnerable and underserved patients may face. Standard practice management tools may not be as effective with these populations, so creative solutions may be needed. The other main goal was to highlight various solutions that can be implemented for practices trying to better engage these patients in GI care.

How can physicians incorporate these considerations into practice?

The supplemental figure included in the article particularly highlights specific solutions for caring for this population, including telehealth and care outside of standard business hours, low health literacy and multilingual patient-facing materials, a strong open-access endoscopy program, virtual patient navigation, and wraparound services like pre- and postprocedure transportation.

What makes this issue particularly urgent in the healthcare landscape?

With rising healthcare costs, many gastroenterology practices struggle to accept Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement. For safety-net systems that already care for this population, this article offers practical solutions given increasing reimbursements tied to quality metrics. Finally, with at least 10 states not adopting Medicaid expansion, there is an ever-growing need for specialty care in this uninsured or underinsured population.

What would you like future research to focus on?

While our article offers various solutions, the evidence base behind the options is limited. Ultimately, these populations are still quite diverse, so a solution that works for one safety-net hospital may not work for another. In exploring the efficacy of these solutions, we also need to better understand the drivers behind success in each scenario so they can be thoughtfully applied to other populations.

Dr. Patel and colleagues concluded their article by encouraging a proactive approach, “By using creative, cost-effective solutions to engage the population, build structural capacity, support individual patients, and ensure high-quality care, there is ultimately cost saving to the health care system, in turn allowing for more resources for this population and better health outcomes overall.”