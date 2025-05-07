Social Card Image four
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: Is Chronic Pain a Predictor of Lung Cancer Incidence & Mortality?

May 07, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Xu, Jingxue et al.SSRN. doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.5008751

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Chao H. Huang, MD, FACP

    Photo Credit: KU Medical Center

    Associate Professor, Medical Oncology
    The University of Kansas Cancer Center
    Kansas City, KS

     

    Disclosure: Chao H. Huang, MD, FACP, has not indicated to Physician’s Weekly that he has financial interests to disclose.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement