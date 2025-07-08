Q&A: Leveraging Patients’ Social Networks to Boost PrEP Engagement

Photo Credit: Melitas

Shahin Davoudpour, PhD, MA, MA, talked with Physician’s Weekly about using social network strategies to improve pre-exposure prophylaxis awareness and uptake.

Social network strategies that encourage pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) discussions and promote HIV self-testing within social networks can effectively help end the HIV epidemic in the United States, according to findings published in AIDS and Behavior.

Using social network strategies, the study team distributed “Test-to-PrEP” bundled HIV self-testing and PrEP education kits to 100 PrEP clients during routine PrEP clinics. Clients then distributed the kits to 415 members in their social networks.

“Networks that were denser (more ties/connections), more frequently in contact, and had a relationship type that assumes greater closeness (proximal relations) resulted in greater likelihood of having had PrEP conversations,” the study team wrote.

“Having a network of individuals who are intercon­nected increases the odds of discussing PrEP,” they continued. “The density of a network related to the connectivity of one’s social network, thus suggesting that those who are more socially connected may be more likely to discuss HIV prevention through PrEP.”

Shahin Davoudpour, PhD, MA, MA, a researcher who was not involved in the study, talked with Physician’s Weekly (PW) about how the study can foster PrEP use.

PW: Why was it important to do this study?

Shahin Davoudpour, PhD, MA, MA: This study addressed a long-standing question in HIV prevention: whether contact with other PrEP users creates interest in PrEP and whether sharing one’s own PrEP use history leads to greater engagement among those within their social network.

The importance of this question lies in its direct relevance to the effectiveness of PrEP outreach strategies. Understanding the dynamics of how social networks influence engagement with PrEP can significantly help shape more targeted and effective outreach campaigns.

What are the key takeaways for clinicians?

Patients’ social networks play a critical role in promoting HIV prevention strategies like PrEP. Specifically, the study highlights that frequent and close contact within a network increases the likelihood of having discussions about PrEP and encouraging the use of HIV self-test kits.

One of the key strengths of this study is its use of a social network approach, which provides a deeper understanding of how individuals’ social connections influence HIV prevention behaviors, such as PrEP discussions and the promotion of HIV prevention behaviors like frequent testing. By leveraging egocentric network data, the study captures the perspectives of PrEP users about their social networks, offering valuable insights into the factors that influence PrEP engagement in real-world settings.

Clinicians should consider the power of social networks when discussing HIV prevention, especially PrEP, with their patients. Clinicians can leverage these findings by encouraging patients to involve trusted individuals in their PrEP journey, whether through shared conversations or distributing resources like the Test-To-PrEP kit. Also, understanding that conversations about PrEP are most effective when embedded in frequent, supportive relationships can help clinicians refine their outreach strategies.

How does the study explain how social networks affect PrEP perceptions?

The results were indeed interesting. The study contributes to a more unified direction for future research by emphasizing that certain types of frequent, closer relationships are most likely to drive successful HIV prevention conversations.

The current debate around contact with other PrEP users is mixed. Some studies have found prior social contact with PrEP users to be statistically insignificant, while others highlight its effectiveness in shaping attitudes toward PrEP and its use.

This study sheds more light on the debate by emphasizing that not all types of contact are equally effective. Daily, weekly, or monthly interactions with friends, family members, and sexual partners were associated with promoting HIV self-test kit use, whereas more distant relationships, such as those with neighbors, were less likely to include these conversations.

This nuanced finding is significant because it suggests that quality and frequency of contact, rather than mere contact, are the key factors influencing PrEP-related discussions.

What further related research do you recommend?

This study opens an interesting conversation, and along the lines of this conversation, I’d be interested in exploring how different types of social networks, such as work-related networks versus close family or friend (or best-friend) networks, might impact PrEP discussions and HIV self-test kit promotion.

Second, I’m curious about how long-term engagement in social network–based interventions influences sustained HIV prevention behaviors. Specifically, would individuals who engage in PrEP discussions through their networks show a change in attitudes toward PrEP? If so, how long-lasting are these changes?