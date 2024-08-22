Q&A: Mind-Body Exercises Improve Lung Function in COPD

Photo Credit: PeopleImages

A recent systematic literature review demonstrated that mind-body exercises, such as Tai Chi and yoga, are beneficial holistic treatments for patients with COPD.

Studies have shown that high-impact aerobic exercise or intense strength training can be detrimental to patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD). Low-impact exercise, however, has been shown to have rehabilitative potential. Researchers are exploring slow, gentle, and limited-intensity mind-body exercises as viable tools to improve lung function in patients with COPD.

Although some data exists regarding the benefits of mind-body exercises in patients with COPD, the findings have been inconsistent. To address this gap in knowledge, Feng Zhai, MD, and colleagues developed a systematic literature review targeting randomized controlled trials that explore the outcome of using mind-body exercises as a rehabilitative tool in patients with COPD. They published their results in Scientific Reports.

Dr. Zhai spoke with Physician’s Weekly (PW) about the findings.

PW: Why did you feel this topic needed exploration?

Dr. Zhai: The exploration of mind-body exercises for patients with COPD was motivated by the need for effective interventions to improve lung function and exercise capacity. Given the global health concern that COPD represents and its impact on patients’ QOL, we sought to systematically review the existing evidence to better understand the potential benefits of mind-body exercises in COPD rehabilitation.

What are the most important findings from your study for physicians to understand?

Our meta-analysis revealed that mind-body exercises, such as Tai Chi and yoga, significantly improve lung function indicators (FEV 1 , FEV 1 /FVC, FEV 1% ) and exercise capacity as measured by the Six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT) in stable patients with COPD. These findings suggest that integrating mind-body exercises into comprehensive rehabilitation programs could benefit these patients.

How can these findings be incorporated into practice?

Physicians can recommend mind-body exercises as part of a holistic treatment plan for patients with COPD. By incorporating these gentle exercises, which are adaptable to various environments, into standard care, physicians can offer patients an additional tool to improve their respiratory function and overall well-being.

How will closing the knowledge gap on holistic medical treatments improve patient care?

Continuous medical education, access to updated research findings, and interdisciplinary collaboration can help close such gaps. In COPD, closing knowledge gaps could improve patient care by employing the latest evidence-based practices.

What makes this issue particularly urgent in the healthcare landscape?

The urgency stems from the high prevalence and mortality rates associated with COPD, along with the increasing need for effective rehabilitation strategies that can be easily integrated into patients’ daily lives. As the global population ages, the number of patients with COPD is expected to rise, making it imperative to find accessible and effective interventions.

What would you like to see in future research?

Future research should focus on the long-term effects of mind-body exercises in COPD management, the optimal duration and frequency of such exercises, and how they can be personalized to meet the needs of individual patients. Additionally, exploring the mechanisms behind the observed improvements in lung function and exercise capacity will be crucial.

Is there anything else you feel PW readers would benefit from knowing about your research?

Readers would benefit from understanding the broader implications of our research for public health. Promoting mind-body exercises as a complementary treatment for COPD can improve patients’ QOL and contribute to a more sustainable healthcare system.