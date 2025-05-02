Social Card Image four
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: PREVENT CVD Risk Equations May Reduce Statin Eligibility by Millions

May 02, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Anderson TS, et al. JAMA Intern Med. 2024;184(8):963-970.doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2024.1302

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

Photo Credit: Anthony DeCaelo-Yale School of Medicine

Robert L. McNamara, MD, MHS

Professor
Director of Echocardiography, Cardiovascular Medicine
Affiliated Faculty, Yale Institute for Global Health
Yale School of Medicine
New Haven, CT

Disclosure: Robert L. McNamara, MD, MHS, has disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

Photo Credit: University of Arizona

Roderick Tung, MD

Chief, Division of Cardiology
Director, Cardiovascular Clinical Research
Department of Internal Medicine
University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix and Banner
University Medical Center Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ

Disclosure: Roderick Tung, MD, has disclosed the following financial relationships: Abbott, AtriCure, Biotronik, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement