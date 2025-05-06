SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Q&A: Strategies to Improve Substance Use Care in Pregnancy

May 06, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Habersham LL,. Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2025;232(4):337-353.e1. doi:10.1016/j.ajog.2025.01.007

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Leah L. Habersham, MD, MBA

    Photo Credit: Mount Sinai

    Assistant Professor
    Departments of Psychiatry and Obstetrics, Gynecology & Reproductive Sciences
    Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement