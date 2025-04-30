Q&A: Tiny, Bioresorbable Pacemaker May Transform Cardiac Rhythm Management

Photo Credit: iStock.com/ArtemisDiana

Dr. Eric Rytkin discusses the clinical need for—and significant advantages of—his team’s recently unveiled millimeter-scale, bioresorbable pacemaker.

Since their debut in the 1960s, pacemakers have seen ever-growing demand as a cornerstone of cardiac rhythm management. According to Precedence Research, the global pacemaker market reached $6.15 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $10.51 billion by 2034.1 Concurrently, the incidence of pediatric congenital heart surgeries has steadily climbed since the 1960s, as documented in a 2023 JAMA Network Open study.2 Despite these escalating needs, pacemaker technology remained fundamentally unchanged—until now.

Enter Eric Rytkin, MD, PhD, of Northwestern University, and colleagues, who recently unveiled a millimeter-scale, bioresorbable optoelectronic system that integrates with an onboard power supply and a wireless optical control mechanism capable of broad electrotherapeutic applications. Detailed in Nature, their pioneering device promises to redefine cardiac pacing by harmlessly dissolving in tissue once its function is fulfilled.3 In a discussion with Physician’s Weekly (PW), Dr. Rytkin emphasized the clinical necessity for—and the significant advantages of—this novel system.

PW: What was your inspiration for developing a bioresorbable millimeter-scale pacemaker?

Dr. Rytkin: There is an unmet need for a transient temporary pacemaker. The ability of the pacemaker to bioresorb over a period of time will eliminate the need for removal of the device, which is an invasive procedure and, as with any interventional procedure, can be associated with complications. Unfortunately, this is how the first man on the moon, Neil Armstrong, died—bleeding after the removal of epicardial wires after a cardiac procedure. Also, such a tiny form factor will enable some very interesting applications and delivery options.

What makes this issue particularly urgent in the healthcare landscape?

The lack of recent progress with pacemakers is concerning. They may be bulky, and the patients may complain that they have difficulty sleeping as it feels like they are sleeping on a cell phone. The leadless, millimeter-scale bioresorbable pacemaker is a paradigm shift in rhythm management.

Why will this system be particularly beneficial for pediatric patients?

Pediatric patients present a challenge because the heart muscle is ever-growing, and permanent solutions are quickly outgrown. Our bioresorbable millimeter-scale pacemaker addresses these challenges. Our device will be a useful instrument for congenital heart surgeons.

How can the use of this device potentially improve patient care?

Reducing complications associated with the removal of the pacing leads could potentially make certain [inpatient] procedures outpatient procedures. In many instances, patients who have a pacemaker implanted cannot undergo MRI [magnetic resonance imaging] for the rest of their lives, or physicians are hesitant to order MRI scans because they are wary of the interaction between the pacemaker’s metal parts and the magnetic fields. Our device is not only compatible with MRI but will also bioresorb, and patients can therefore safely undergo MRI scans.

Are there any additional device-specific details that physicians should be aware of?

Its biosorption rate is programmable, and it can potentially be used by EMS personnel or in emergency rooms under ultrasound guidance.

What’s next for you and your team?

We have a startup, NuSera Biosystems, and we are actively working on commercializing the devices. So, it won’t be long before they become available in the clinic, first as an investigational device and then, we hope, as an established solution. We [also] have several applications in our pipeline, including a TAVR [transcatheter aortic valve replacement] valve with a pacing capability, which will address the issue of post-implantation conduction problems and make the TAVR valve implantation procedure an outpatient one.