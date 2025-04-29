Q&A: Using Point-of-Care Ultrasound In Infectious Disease

Photo Credit: Frepick

“Point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) is a safe, noninvasive technique performed at the patient’s bedside, providing immediate results to the operator,” Alejandro Díez-Vidal, MD, MSc, and colleagues wrote. “In infectious diseases, POCUS is particularly valuable, offering an initial assessment in cases of suspected infection. It often leads to an early tentative diagnosis, enabling the prompt initiation of antimicrobial treatment without the delay associated with traditional radiology.”

For infectious disease clinicians, proficiency in POCUS “is a critical future challenge” that will require specific training to maximize effective use, the researchers noted.

“The article addresses the growing role of POCUS in infectious disease management, emphasizing its use as a rapid, noninvasive tool that aids bedside diagnostics,” Dr. Díez-Vidal tells Physician’s Weekly (PW). “Our goal was to assess how POCUS enhances diagnostic accuracy, accelerates clinical decision-making, and contributes to prompt treatment initiation, especially where conventional radiology might cause delays. We wanted to explore specific infectious conditions where POCUS proves particularly advantageous, such as respiratory, abdominal, and skin infections, and its potential for guiding treatments like fluid therapy and drainage procedures.”

The findings were published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. PW spoke with Dr. Díez-Vidal to learn more.

PW: How did you conduct this research?

Dr. Diez-Vidal: This article is a comprehensive review, synthesizing recent literature and clinical experience to evaluate the efficacy and applications of POCUS in infectious disease. We analyzed numerous studies to compare POCUS findings across different types of infection and highlighted case examples where POCUS impacted patient outcomes. Additionally, we examined the challenges of implementing POCUS, such as training needs and device accessibility.

What were the primary findings?

Our findings underscore POCUS as an effective, accessible diagnostic tool with advantages in speed and accuracy over traditional methods. POCUS can quickly assess organ involvement and severity in infections, from visualizing pneumonia consolidations in respiratory infections to evaluating and guiding drainage of fluid collections in soft tissue infections. This allows clinicians to make timely decisions about initiating treatment or performing procedures. The real-time insights from POCUS facilitate better management of conditions like septic shock by guiding fluid therapy and monitoring responses to treatment. Ultimately, POCUS enables infectious disease specialists to provide more responsive, targeted care.

How is POCUS used currently in infectious disease?

POCUS is gaining traction among infectious disease clinicians, but adoption varies by region and availability of training. Portable ultrasound technology is becoming more accessible, enabling its use even in resource-limited settings. However, its integration into routine infectious disease care is still developing.

What is needed to make its use more common?

To encourage broader POCUS adoption, we need standardized training programs that equip clinicians with the skills to perform and interpret ultrasound in infectious contexts. Further, healthcare institutions should invest in portable devices and ensure ongoing education. Emphasizing the clinical benefits and cost-effectiveness of POCUS may also increase uptake.

What else makes POCUS beneficial in infectious disease?

Beyond its diagnostic applications, POCUS holds promise for monitoring patients and providing treatment guidance, especially as ultrasound technology advances and AI [artificial intelligence] tools are integrated. This innovation can democratize access to quality imaging, making it feasible for clinicians in remote or under-resourced areas to deliver high-quality, informed care.