Qigong Beneficial for Veterans With Chronic Low Back Pain

MONDAY, Feb. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The traditional Chinese practice of qigong can effectively alleviate chronic low back pain (CLBP), according to a study recently published in Pain Management Nursing.

Cheryl A. Krause-Parello, Ph.D., R.N., from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, and colleagues examined the preliminary efficacy of an eight-week qigong intervention for managing biopsychosocial outcomes in veterans with CLBP. The analysis included 31 participants who were randomly assigned to qigong or a wait-list control.

The researchers found that participants in the qigong group showed greater improvement in pain intensity, pain interference, pain-related disability, and sleep disturbance. There was a statistically significant relationship between biological outcomes (proinflammatory cytokines) and psychosocial outcomes (e.g., tumor necrosis factor and physical function, and interleukin 8 and both pain-related disability and symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder).

“Stretching, loosening, strengthening, and balancing techniques of qigong may release back tension, ease pain, and improve flexibility and alignment,” Krause-Parello said in a statement. “Qigong practice can strengthen the musculoskeletal system and improve joint flexibility, motor function, and movement coordination. It can activate postural improvements and decrease pain. Importantly, it can improve physical conditions and psychosocial function such as depression and social isolation in veterans with chronic back pain.”

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

