Quality Cluster Meetings in General Practice Show Positive Impact

Photo Credit: DC Studio

The following is a summary of “Experiences of quality cluster meetings in general practice – Findings from a national survey two years after initiation of quality clusters in Denmark,” published in the March 2025 issue of BMC Primary Care by Bundgaard et al.

Denmark introduced quality clusters in 2018 to improve general practice. General practitioners (GPs) meet regularly to enhance quality on chosen topics.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on GPs’ experiences with cluster meetings and their association with self-reported benefits.

They conducted a national cross-sectional survey in 2020, sending a quality cluster questionnaire to all 3,432 Danish GPs and collected self-reported benefits on overall impact, clinical workflow changes, drug prescriptions, guideline knowledge, and patient care.

The results showed that 36% (1,219) of GPs participated. Meetings were well organized (89%), focused on relevant topics (89%), friendly (90%), and encouraged experience sharing (93%). Two-thirds found the data useful (67%), clusters highly committed (66%), and agreement easy (61%). Productive meetings with useful data and commitment had higher odds of reported benefits across all areas

Investigators concluded that positive cluster meeting experiences, driven by productivity, useful data, and high commitment, were crucial for GPs to perceive benefits, highlighting the need for enhanced data support and further exploration of these key elements.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-025-02759-4