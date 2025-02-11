Quality Improvement Strategy Enhances HPV Vaccination Rates

Photo Credit: anilakkus

The following is a summary of “Same-Day HPV Vaccination Improves Vaccine Uptake in a Dermatology STI Clinic: A Quality Improvement-Based Model for Improving Vaccination Rates,” published in the February 2025 issue of Dermatology by Himeles et al.

HPV, a common sexually transmitted infection (STI) related to malignancies and genital warts, poses a considerable healthcare burden, yet despite vaccine availability, uptake remains low, necessitating effective interventions.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine the strategies for increasing HPV vaccination rates among eligible individuals at a safety-net dermatology STI clinic.

They implemented a multiphase quality improvement program in a dermatology STI clinic to enhance HPV education and vaccination rates. The study included 175 patients diagnosed with condyloma acuminata (CA) between August 2019 and December 2022, HPV vaccine education was provided, and immunization rates were assessed to evaluate the program’s impact.

The results showed that despite high rates of counselling and education, HPV vaccination initiation remained low before in-office vaccine availability. The introduction of in-office HPV vaccination led to a 175% increase in vaccine initiation (P < 0.01).

Investigators concluded that this quality improvement initiative successfully increased HPV vaccination rates at a safety-net dermatology STI clinic, demonstrating the critical role of in-office, same-day vaccination for HPV uptake.

