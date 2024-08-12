Quality of life in older adults with mood states associated with bipolar disorder: A secondary analysis of the English longitudinal study of ageing data.

To investigate: (i) whether mood states associated with bipolar disorder are associated with poorer quality of life in older adults, and (ii) what are some of the predictors of quality of life in older adults with mood states associated with bipolar disorder.

The authors completed a cross-sectional multilevel analysis of panel data from seven waves of The English Longitudinal Study of Ageing dataset. The main analysis included 567 participants who reported experiencing mood states associated with bipolar disorder. Some participants reported this in more than one wave, resulting in 835 observations of mood states associated with bipolar disorder across the seven waves. Quality of life was assessed using the Control, Autonomy, Self-realization, and Pleasure-19 (CASP-19) measure.

The presence of mood states associated with bipolar disorder was significantly associated with poorer quality of life, even after controlling for multiple covariates (age, sex, social isolation, loneliness, alcohol use, education level, and economic status). Loneliness significantly predicted poorer quality of life in older adults with mood states associated with bipolar disorder. In contrast, higher educational attainment and being female predicted better quality of life in this group.

Older adults with mood states associated with bipolar disorder have potentially worse quality of life compared to the general population, which may be partly driven by loneliness. This has ramifications for the support offered to this population and suggests that treatments should focus on reducing loneliness to improve outcomes.

© 2024 The Author(s). British Journal of Clinical Psychology published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd on behalf of British Psychological Society.

