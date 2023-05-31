The following is a summary of “A Quantitative Assessment of Staphylococcus aureus Community Carriage in Yuma, Arizona,” published in the May 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Russakoff, et al.

Understanding reservoirs and identifying pathogens was essential for disease control. Declining returns from mitigation efforts point to considerable knowledge gaps, despite decades of study on colonization and infection that are the foundation of the prevention of Staphylococcus aureus infections. For a study, researchers sought to comprehensively characterize Staphylococcus aureus colonization by determining prevalence and pathogen quantity in three different body sites.

Samples from three different body sites were collected and analyzed using both culture and a quantitative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay. The study aimed to provide a more comprehensive understanding of colonization prevalence and pathogen quantities than previous studies.

The study revealed a higher overall prevalence of S aureus colonization (65.9%) than previously documented. Higher quantities and prevalence were associated with the nares and non-Hispanic males (86.9%) and were also found to be correlated with colonization in other body sites. These findings suggest that existing research and clinical practices likely misclassify over half of the colonized individuals, which may limit the effectiveness of mitigation measures.

The study highlighted the need for more accurate and holistic approaches to characterize S. aureus colonization. The findings challenged existing knowledge and mitigation protocols that are based solely on culture-based detection and emphasize the need for more comprehensive approaches to pathogen identification and understanding reservoirs for effective disease control.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/article/227/9/1031/6794090