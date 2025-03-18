Quantifying Uterine Peristalsis Using Intracavitary Electrohysterogram

Photo Credit: AII

The following is a summary of “Intracavitary-Electrohysterogram: Novel technique for assessing uterine peristalsis and electrophysiology in non-pregnant women,” published in the March 2025 issue of European Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Biology by Alberola-Rubio et al.

Limited monitoring techniques restrict the understanding and evaluation of uterine peristalsis, which plays a vital role in fertility and is influenced by various conditions.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to objectively and quantitatively analyze menstrual uterine peristalsis using an intracavitary electrohysterogram (IC-EHG).

They recorded an IC-EHG using a multipolar catheter in a cohort of 15 healthy women with proven fertility. Data were collected across 3 menstrual phases: mid-follicular (MF), early luteal (EL), and late luteal (LL) and to analyze and compare uterine peristaltic patterns, contraction (CT) characteristics, including frequency, duration, amplitude, and energy, were measured.

The results showed statistically significant variations in IC-EHG patterns across menstrual phases. During the MF phase, uterine CTs were less frequent at 3.2 CT/min but exhibited greater intensity and longer duration. As the cycle advanced to the EL and LL phases, CT frequency increased to 3.7 CT/min and 3.5 CT/min, respectively, while both amplitude and duration decreased.

Investigators concluded the IC-EHG successfully quantified menstrual cycle-dependent uterine peristalsis and electrophysiological patterns, specifying baseline values for uterine bioelectrical activity in fertile women and demonstrating its potential as a diagnostic tool for gynecological assessment and reproductive planning.

