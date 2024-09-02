SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Quantitative analysis of peripapillary capillary volume using dense B-scan OCT angiography in normal and diabetic retina.

Sep 02, 2024

Experts: Lingyan Zeng,Xin Liu,Shuyu Chen,Jin Ma

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Lingyan Zeng

    State Key Laboratory of Ophthalmology, Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center, Sun Yat-Sen University, 7# Jinsui Road, Guangzhou, 510000, China.

    Xin Liu

    State Key Laboratory of Ophthalmology, Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center, Sun Yat-Sen University, 7# Jinsui Road, Guangzhou, 510000, China.

    Shuyu Chen

    State Key Laboratory of Ophthalmology, Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center, Sun Yat-Sen University, 7# Jinsui Road, Guangzhou, 510000, China.

    Jin Ma

    State Key Laboratory of Ophthalmology, Zhongshan Ophthalmic Center, Sun Yat-Sen University, 7# Jinsui Road, Guangzhou, 510000, China. zoc_majin@aliyun.com.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisementt