Quantitative analysis of peripapillary capillary volume using dense B-scan OCT angiography in normal and diabetic retina.

The value of quantitatively analyzing peripapillary capillary volume (PPCV) distribution was explored in normal and diabetic retinopathy (DR) eyes using dense B-scan optical coherence tomography angiography (DB OCTA).

This was a cross-sectional observational study followed by prospective follow-up for those with DR, which enrolled 101 healthy subjects and 140 DR patients. Dense, automatic, real-time (DART) volume scans of DB OCTA were performed using a Spectralis HRA + OCT2. ImageJ and MATLAB were used to process and calculate PPCV distribution detected by DB OCTA.

In normal subjects, PPCV distribution were significantly correlated with the age and quadrant location (all P < 0.001). The PPCV distribution in each quadrant was significantly lower in severe nonproliferative DR patients than in normal subjects in all age groups (all P < 0.05, t-test). Compared to normal subjects, the PPCV distribution improved significantly in the pan-retinal photocoagulation treatment and surgery groups (all P 0.05). The PPCV distribution is significantly correlated with post-treatment best-corrected visual acuity in both the pan-retinal photocoagulation treatment and surgery groups (all P < 0.003) but not in the anti-VEGF treatment group (P = 0.940).

Quantitative assessment of PPCV distribution using DB OCTA is valuable in prognosis evaluation of DR with pan-retinal photocoagulation and surgery.

© 2024. The Author(s).

