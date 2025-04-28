SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Quantitative tremor monitoring before, during and after MR-guided focused ultrasound thalamotomy for essential tremor with MR compatible accelerometers.

Apr 28, 2025

Experts: Thomas Bancel,Mohammed Bashaiweth,Thomas J Manuel,Benoît Béranger,Cécile Galléa,Mathieu Santin,Mélanie Didier,Eric Bardinet,Pierre Pouget,Mickael Tanter,Stéphane Lehéricy,Marie Vidailhet,David Grabli,Nadya Pyatigorskaya,Carine Karachi,Elodie Hainque,Jean-François Aubry

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Thomas Bancel

    Physics for Medicine Paris, INSERM U1273, CNRS UMR 8063, ESPCI Paris, Paris Science Lettres University (PSL), Paris, France.

    Mohammed Bashaiweth

    Physics for Medicine Paris, INSERM U1273, CNRS UMR 8063, ESPCI Paris, Paris Science Lettres University (PSL), Paris, France.

    Thomas J Manuel

    Physics for Medicine Paris, INSERM U1273, CNRS UMR 8063, ESPCI Paris, Paris Science Lettres University (PSL), Paris, France.

    Benoît Béranger

    Center of Neuroimaging Research (CENIR), Paris Brain Institute (ICM), Sorbonne University, CNRS 7225, Inserm 1127, Paris, France.

    Cécile Galléa

    Center of Neuroimaging Research (CENIR), Paris Brain Institute (ICM), Sorbonne University, CNRS 7225, Inserm 1127, Paris, France.

    Mathieu Santin

    Center of Neuroimaging Research (CENIR), Paris Brain Institute (ICM), Sorbonne University, CNRS 7225, Inserm 1127, Paris, France.

    Mélanie Didier

    Center of Neuroimaging Research (CENIR), Paris Brain Institute (ICM), Sorbonne University, CNRS 7225, Inserm 1127, Paris, France.

    Eric Bardinet

    Center of Neuroimaging Research (CENIR), Paris Brain Institute (ICM), Sorbonne University, CNRS 7225, Inserm 1127, Paris, France.

    Pierre Pouget

    MOV’IT team (Movement Investigations and Therapeutics), INSERM U 1127, CNRS UMR 7225, ICM, Sorbonne Université UMRS 1127, Paris, France.

    Mickael Tanter

    Physics for Medicine Paris, INSERM U1273, CNRS UMR 8063, ESPCI Paris, Paris Science Lettres University (PSL), Paris, France.

    Stéphane Lehéricy

    MOV’IT team (Movement Investigations and Therapeutics), Center of Neuroimaging Research (CENIR), Paris Brain institute (ICM), Sorbonne University, CNRS 7225, Inserm 1127; Neuroradiology Department, Hopital Pitie-Salpetriere, Paris, France.

    Marie Vidailhet

    MOV’IT team (Movement Investigations and Therapeutics), INSERM U 1127, CNRS UMR 7225, ICM, Sorbonne Université UMRS 1127, Paris, France.

    Neurology Department, Hopital Pitie-Salpetriere; Paris Brain institute (ICM), Sorbonne University, CNRS 7225, Inserm 1127, Paris, France.

    David Grabli

    Neurology Department, Hopital Pitie-Salpetriere; Paris Brain institute (ICM), Sorbonne University, CNRS 7225, Inserm 1127, Paris, France.

    Nadya Pyatigorskaya

    Neuroradiology Department, Hopital Pitie-Salpetriere; Paris Brain institute (ICM), Sorbonne University, CNRS 7225, Inserm 1127, Paris, France.

    Carine Karachi

    Neurosurgery Department, Hôpital Pitié-Salpêtrière, AP-HP, Paris, France & Sorbonne Université, Institut du Cerveau-Paris Brain Institute-ICM, Inserm, CNRS, APHP, Paris, France.

    Elodie Hainque

    Neurology Department, Hopital Pitie-Salpetriere; Paris Brain institute (ICM), Sorbonne University, CNRS 7225, Inserm 1127, Paris, France.

    Jean-François Aubry

    Physics for Medicine Paris, INSERM U1273, CNRS UMR 8063, ESPCI Paris, Paris Science Lettres University (PSL), Paris, France.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement