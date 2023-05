Take a look at CMSC’s Wednesday schedule:

8:00 am – 9:30 am ISS1 INDEPENDENTLY SUPPORTED SYMPOSIUM 1 CHANGING THE MS JOURNEY: INNOVATING TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PEOPLE WITH MS

9:45 am – 11:15 am ISS2 INDEPENDENTLY SUPPORTED SYMPOSIUM 2 DECIPHERING NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM DISORDER: ADDRESSING REAL CLINICIAN QUESTIONS CONCERNING DIAGNOSIS AND MANAGEMENT

12:45 pm – 1:30 pm LEC1 JOHN F. KURTZKE MEMORIAL LECTURE MS DIAGNOSIS AND MISDIAGNOSIS: CHALLENGES AND PROGRESS

1:45 pm – 3:45 pm CC1 CLINICAL COURSES/WORKSHOPS AN UPDATE ON APPROACHES TO MS DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS, ON BEHALF OF THE ACTRIMS MS DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS CONSORTIUM

1:45 pm – 3:45 pm CC2 CLINICAL COURSES/WORKSHOPS MRI INTERNATIONAL GUIDELINES

1:45 pm – 3:45 pm CC3 CLINICAL COURSES/WORKSHOPS APPLICATION OF HISTORY & NEUROLOGIC EXAMINATION FOR ACCURATE EXPANDED DISABILITY STATUS SCORE (EDSS) ASSESSMENT SUMMIT 10-11

1:45 pm – 3:45 pm CC4 CLINICAL COURSES/WORKSHOPS NEUROANATOMY FOR THE MS CLINICIAN: INSIGHTS AND CLINICAL PEARLS

1:45 pm – 3:45 pm CC5 CLINICAL COURSES/WORKSHOPS THE INTERACTIONS AMONG COGNITIVE DEFICITS, PSYCHIATRIC ISSUES, AND FATIGUE IN PEOPLE WITH MS AS ILLUSTRATED THROUGH CASE STUDIES SUMMIT 8-9

1:45 pm – 3:45 pm CC6 CLINICAL COURSES/WORKSHOPS A TEAM APPROACH TO EVALUATION AND RECOMMENDATIONS FOR AUGMENTATIVE AND ALTERNATIVE COMMUNICATION CONTROLS SUMMIT 2-3

1:45 pm – 3:45 pm CC7 CLINICAL COURSES/WORKSHOPS SHARED DECISION MAKING IN DMT SELECTION AND MAINTENANCE: HOW TO FIT INTO PRACTICE SUMMIT 4-5

1:45 pm – 3:45 pm CC8 CLINICAL COURSES/WORKSHOPS MANAGING PHARMACOVIGILANCE IN MS PATIENTS SUMMIT 6-7

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm ISS3 INDEPENDENTLY SUPPORTED SYMPOSIUM 3 TARGETING PATHWAYS OF DISEASE PROGRESSION IN EARLY MS

3:30 pm – 8:00 pm EXHIBIT HALL OPEN

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm OPENING RECEPTION IN EXHIBIT HALL

5:45 pm – 6:45 pm SS1 SUPPORTER SHOWCASE 1 – SANOFI UNDERSTANDING AND ACCESSING CONTINUING DISABILITY: A SMOLDERING MS CLINICAL CONVERSATION

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm SS2 SUPPORTER SHOWCASE 2 – EMD SERONO I’M IN PRESENTS “SERVING THE LGBTQIA+ POPULATION IN RESEARCH AND HEALTHCARE”

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm VA MSCOE RECEPTION

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm FOUNDATION OF THE CMSC RECEPTION (by invitation)

7:00 pm – 8:30 pm IOMSN WELCOME RECEPTION

8:00 pm – 9:00 pm FIRST NIGHT: WHY WE CAME AND WHY WE STAYED

8:15 pm – 9:45 pm ISS4 INDEPENDENTLY SUPPORTED SYMPOSIUM 4 NEUROMYELITIS OPTICA SPECTRUM DISORDER: UPDATES ON DIAGNOSIS AND TREATMENT MANAGEMENT

Take a look at the full schedule here: https://mscare.sharefile.com/share/view/seddf659c1a4b41d6a11dd3eae6c812b7