RA Causally Linked to Prostate Cancer

Genetically predicted RA is causally associated with prostate cancer, according to a study published in Medicine. The researchers examined the causal association between three common autoimmune diseases, RA, SLE, and ankylosing spondylitis (AS), and the risk for prostate cancer. The authors used genome-wide association studies summary statistics to conduct forward and reverse Mendelian randomization (MR). Risk factors, including smoking and obesity, were also incorporated into the multivariable MR analysis. The researchers found that genetically predicted RA was associated with an increased risk for prostate cancer in a univariable MR analysis (OR, 1.036; 95% CI, 1.022-1.049). The researchers found no significant associations for SLE or AS with prostate cancer. The positive association between RA and prostate cancer was confirmed in a multivariable MR analysis adjusted for smoking and obesity. There were no significant inverse causal associations between PCa and the three autoimmune diseases in a reverse MR analysis.